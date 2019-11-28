UW-Whitewater's Guinn honored for coaching prowess

Perhaps nothing explains better how driven Tony Guinn is as a college soccer coach than this story about how much he drove in the late 2000s:
While leading the Western Illinois men’s program in Macomb, Ill., Guinn was trying to spend as much time as he could with his son, Shaymus, who was seriously ill at Milwaukee Children’s Hospital (Shaymus died in December 2011). So for two years, Guinn commuted back and fourth daily from Milwaukee to Macomb, which is 290 miles one way.
So that was 580 miles on Guinn’s odometer each day and at least 2,900 miles per week. That entailed Guinn being behind the wheel of his car for eight or nine hours a day.
That dedication carries on to this day, when the 1985 St. Catherine’s High School graduate has taken the UW-Whitewater men’s program to new heights. He was recently named the All-American Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the second time since taking over the Warhawks in 2012.
Guinn led Whitewater to one of their most successful seasons in program history with a 15-5-2 record. The Warhawks lost in the first-round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Nov. 15, but it was to top-seeded Calvin 1-0 on an own goal in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Two former St. Catherine’s standouts — Trevor Johnson and Andres Villarreal — were members of that team.
But here’s the thing about Guinn: Even though he has had success at each of his coaching stops and is 104-41-20 at Whitewater, he carries on like each match he coaches could be his last.
To underscore his point, Guinn mentioned that Joe Maddon’s contract was not renewed just three years after he led the Chicago Cubs to that elusive World Series championship. And that the Green Bay Packers fired Mike McCarthy in 2018 — eight years after he led them to the championship in Super Bowl XLV.
“Sometimes I feel that some of the best coaches coach out of fear of failure, the fear of the consequences,” Guinn said. “If you don’t win in college, you get fired, which means you can’t pay your mortgage.”
That’s something Guinn won’t need to concern himself for the foreseeable future. His second major coaching award while at Whitewater underscores that.
“I just think that whenever you receive coaching awards, it’s all a credit to the players you have,” he said. “You have to have great players, you have to have kids who are committed and you have to do a good job at recruiting.
“Any coach who wins at something, it’s the players who make the difference.”