Wisconsin continues its streak of 'almosts'

Even so, Badger fans will likely have a sour taste in their mouths when they look back at this past year.

After impressive early beatdowns of traditional Big Ten title contenders Michigan and Michigan State, Wisconsin sputtered their way down the stretch with an inexcusable upset defeat at the hands of Illinois, a pair of losses to Ohio State, and the aforementioned near-miss in the Rose Bowl that marked four losses in a row when the Badgers travel to Pasadena for the Granddaddy of Them All.

As a Wisconsin fan myself, it was incredibly disappointing to see the team play so poorly in the national spotlight, and even more disheartening to know that Taylor did not end his illustrious individual college career with a win.

However, my faith in the direction of the program has not been shaken. Paul Chryst has been pulling in top-tier recruiting classes better than any coach in school history, and this season, he was a more daring play-caller than he had been in his first five seasons at the helm.

Maybe next year will be a step down after this season, or maybe they have another heartbreaking “almost” on a grand stage. But I trust that at some point in the 2020s the Badgers will be able to take a leap forward.