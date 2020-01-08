Wisconsin continues its streak of 'almosts'

The 2010s was a decade of “almosts” for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.
They almost won a handful of Rose Bowls. They almost beat Big Ten pacesetter Ohio State multiple times. They almost qualified for the College Football Playoff.
Instead, they ended up with a series of fallback rewards, like winning Big Ten West division or beating over-matched teams in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl.
When the Badgers were set to kick off the 2020s in another Rose Bowl game — against one of the teams that had beaten them on that very site seven years earlier no less — they had a prime opportunity to prove that this new decade would be when they rose above the level of college football’s second-bests.
Yet again, UW fans were disappointed as the Oregon Ducks won by one measly point, 28-27, giving another “almost” to sit alongside the rest of them.
Make no mistake, this season was still a positive one for the Badgers. After an 8-5 record in 2018, including losing to rival Minnesota for the first time since 2003, Wisconsin got back on the right track with a 10-4 season, including a rousing revenge-filled victory over the Gophers, who were in the midst of their best season since the 1950s.
With a high-powered offense that was fueled by last hurrahs before running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Quintez Cephus head off to the NFL, Wisconsin had its most well-rounded offense since Russell Wilson and Montee Ball were in the backfield together in Madison.
Even so, Badger fans will likely have a sour taste in their mouths when they look back at this past year.
After impressive early beatdowns of traditional Big Ten title contenders Michigan and Michigan State, Wisconsin sputtered their way down the stretch with an inexcusable upset defeat at the hands of Illinois, a pair of losses to Ohio State, and the aforementioned near-miss in the Rose Bowl that marked four losses in a row when the Badgers travel to Pasadena for the Granddaddy of Them All.
As a Wisconsin fan myself, it was incredibly disappointing to see the team play so poorly in the national spotlight, and even more disheartening to know that Taylor did not end his illustrious individual college career with a win.
However, my faith in the direction of the program has not been shaken. Paul Chryst has been pulling in top-tier recruiting classes better than any coach in school history, and this season, he was a more daring play-caller than he had been in his first five seasons at the helm.
Maybe next year will be a step down after this season, or maybe they have another heartbreaking “almost” on a grand stage. But I trust that at some point in the 2020s the Badgers will be able to take a leap forward.
But maybe that is just an optimistic fan blinded by the disappointment of seeing his favorite team repeatedly coming up just short when it matters most.