Column: Bucks fever spreads beyond just diehard fans

I would not exactly describe myself as a Bucks fan. I’m a Pistons fan through-and-through, raised on the championship-caliber squads of the early 2000’s and hearing stories of the Bad Boys’ exploits from older relatives.
But after watching the Bucks overcome a difficult road to the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years, I can personally tell you that sometimes a great sports storyline can triumph over fan affiliation.
In the eight years I’ve lived in Wisconsin, I have observed the Bucks’ monumental rise from afar. The first season, during my freshman year of college, the team was last in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record. It’s not just an exaggerated turn of phrase to say they went from worst to first.
They had their share of heartbreaks along the way, from the injury-riddled career of No. 1 draft pick Jabari Parker, to postseason disappointments at the hands of the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
But the franchise stayed the course, slowly improving through the draft, developing the players they had, and by making modest improvements through trades. Call me old fashioned, but I would rather win a title that way than signing a superteam of all-stars like the Clippers and Nets have tried to do.
All of that is why this moment is so special, even for people who only casually follow the team: It’s a nearly decade-long comeback story. Depending on how far back you want to look, it could be argued that it’s a 50-year long comeback.
I was lucky enough to have a chance to watch the championship-clinching game in downtown Milwaukee, just a few blocks from Fiserv Forum, and it was incredible to see the city truly come together. There was a buzz in the streets even hours before tipoff, and once the game got rolling, I’m sure every bar, tavern and brewery across the city was rocking.
Once the game was won, the streets were filled with complete strangers high-fiving, hugging, sharing a moment that only comes around once, maybe twice, in a lifetime.
Hopefully, this title brings the team more loyal fans as they hop from the bandwagon over to a more permanent interest. The Bucks will always be second fiddle to the Packers, but this past week I’ve seen more social media chatter about the Bucks than any other time I can think of, even if at times it got drowned out by the never-ending, will-they-won’t-they Aaron Rodgers drama.
Even if the Bucks stay at the bottom of the Wisconsin sports totem pole, I am happy for all the diehards that got to see the team they care so much about hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. Hopefully the Bucks can win a few more titles too, because even for an outsider looking in, the team is fun to watch.