Column: Bucks fever spreads beyond just diehard fans

I would not exactly describe myself as a Bucks fan. I’m a Pistons fan through-and-through, raised on the championship-caliber squads of the early 2000’s and hearing stories of the Bad Boys’ exploits from older relatives.

But after watching the Bucks overcome a difficult road to the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years, I can personally tell you that sometimes a great sports storyline can triumph over fan affiliation.

In the eight years I’ve lived in Wisconsin, I have observed the Bucks’ monumental rise from afar. The first season, during my freshman year of college, the team was last in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record. It’s not just an exaggerated turn of phrase to say they went from worst to first.

They had their share of heartbreaks along the way, from the injury-riddled career of No. 1 draft pick Jabari Parker, to postseason disappointments at the hands of the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

But the franchise stayed the course, slowly improving through the draft, developing the players they had, and by making modest improvements through trades. Call me old fashioned, but I would rather win a title that way than signing a superteam of all-stars like the Clippers and Nets have tried to do.