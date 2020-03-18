Column: Coping with a spring without sports

As I am writing this, it’s been six days since the NBA suspended its season, and while a frenzy of NFL free agency news gave us a shot of normalcy, it has been a very strange few days for a sports fan.
Prior to the NBA’s hiatus, games were being played in empty stadiums, which was already weird enough. But now, there’s no NBA or NHL. MLB opening day is postponed. Whenever you are reading this, there likely would have been a March Madness game going on. High school sports have been thrown by the wayside.
Turning on the TV and seeing no sports on the schedule is an ominous feeling.
Even through the many wars our country has fought, and the previous virus outbreaks, sports have always provided a pressure release valve for the American public during those trying times. To be left without that escape makes the coronavirus pandemic feel all the more frightening.
While it is a tough adjustment to make for we fans, it has to feel even worse for the athletes who are affected, particularly in high school and college sports.
A handful of the best basketball players in the state of Wisconsin had their seasons unceremoniously ended, as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association cancelled the remainder of the playoffs on March 19. Even worse, the seniors on the teams that were still playing had their careers cut short without the sense of finality and closure that comes with winning or losing.
As a Wisconsin Badgers fan, I was heartbroken for Brevin Pritzl, the only senior on the team to see significant playing time. Pritzl was playing some of the best ball of his career over the past two weeks, and the team had hit its stride, and it looked like the Badgers could make a deep NCAA tournament run.
Instead, the Badgers players are on home quarantine, awaiting online classes to resume next week when spring break ends.
There is a lot of uncertainty about what comes next, both locally and nationally.
Spring high school sports have been put on pause before they could even begin. The NBA and NHL could come back in a few weeks, or maybe months, or not at all.
As unfortunate as this all is, it is for the best.
We are far beyond believing this coronavirus is just a flu. As a society, we need to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the number of cases and deaths is as low as it can possibly be.
If that means I can’t fill out my March Madness bracket and the high school sports season runs from May until July, instead of March to June, then that’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.
Hopefully everything is back to normal soon.