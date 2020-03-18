Column: Coping with a spring without sports

As I am writing this, it’s been six days since the NBA suspended its season, and while a frenzy of NFL free agency news gave us a shot of normalcy, it has been a very strange few days for a sports fan.

Prior to the NBA’s hiatus, games were being played in empty stadiums, which was already weird enough. But now, there’s no NBA or NHL. MLB opening day is postponed. Whenever you are reading this, there likely would have been a March Madness game going on. High school sports have been thrown by the wayside.

Turning on the TV and seeing no sports on the schedule is an ominous feeling.

Even through the many wars our country has fought, and the previous virus outbreaks, sports have always provided a pressure release valve for the American public during those trying times. To be left without that escape makes the coronavirus pandemic feel all the more frightening.

While it is a tough adjustment to make for we fans, it has to feel even worse for the athletes who are affected, particularly in high school and college sports.