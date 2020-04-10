Column: Tips for getting your sports fix during a pandemic

It’s been about three and a half weeks since the sports world came to a screeching halt, and it seems tough to find a light at the end of the tunnel.
The MLB has discussed shortening the season to 100 games, the NHL has discussed pushing back the start of next season in an attempt to squeeze in this season, and the biggest news of all was the cancellation of the Olympics for the first time since World War II.
Locally, high school sports remain in limbo as well.
With no sports on the schedule for the foreseeable future, what is a sports fanatic’s option to get his or her fix?
I’ll let you know what I’m doing to wring what little sports I can out of the world. And hopefully you can adapt that to your favorite teams and sports, to get some athletics back into your life.
As someone who likes to write about sports, I also like to read about sports. The downside is I have a large backlog of sports biographies, memoirs and other nonfiction books that I’ve been meaning to get to. With no games on TV, it’s given me a bit of extra time to read through those, and the second-hand sports has done a good job of tiding me over.
Currently, I’ve been reading “The Russian Five” by former Detroit Free Press writer Keith Gave, which tells the story of the Detroit Red Wings teams of the 80s and 90s that became one of the first teams to bring in players from Russia after the Cold War ended. As a big-time Wings fan who missed out on those glory days by just a couple of years, it’s been fun to learn more about the star players of the past.
Anyone who has flipped on ESPN in the past few weeks knows that the network has been showing its documentary film series, “30 for 30,” fairly frequently, and that has been another good outlet for sports entertainment.
Out of the dozens of these documentaries that I’ve seen, they’re all well-made. So if you can find one on a team you like, it’s sure to be worth a watch. Sometimes, you’ll even be surprised by a documentary about teams or sports you don’t care about; my favorite “30 for 30” is “Winning Time,” about the 90s rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
In a slightly more desperate grab at sports entertainment, I’ve also been reading through former players’ stats online.
I always loved collecting baseball cards as a kid, and the best part was reading the backs to see how many home runs Barry Bonds hit in a certain year or the number of strikeouts Nolan Ryan had in his career.
It’s easy to recapture that magic online, and it’s fun to reminisce on the great players and teams that you used to root for, while discovering new facts about players you didn’t follow.
Lastly, the most obvious way to get your sports fix is to watch old games.
Most sports TV stations are putting classic games into their daily rotation, some of the leagues are streaming their past games and highlights on Facebook, and most big-time events have made their way onto YouTube in some way.
Personally, I’ve watched a bit of the Pistons 2004 NBA championship series against the Lakers, and the Red Wings 2002 Stanley Cup winning playoff run. Next up, I’ll probably watch some 2011-2013 Tigers playoff games, but surely not the 2012 World Series embarrassment against the Giants.
For me, a lot of the fun of watching sports is gone when I already know the outcome. But there’s still something enjoyable about a walk down memory lane.
With shelter in place going into effect around the country, we are still a while away from live sports coming back. However, I’m sure that looking into the past will give a brief whiff of sports that will get us sports fans through.
