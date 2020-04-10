Column: Tips for getting your sports fix during a pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s been about three and a half weeks since the sports world came to a screeching halt, and it seems tough to find a light at the end of the tunnel.

The MLB has discussed shortening the season to 100 games, the NHL has discussed pushing back the start of next season in an attempt to squeeze in this season, and the biggest news of all was the cancellation of the Olympics for the first time since World War II.

Locally, high school sports remain in limbo as well.

With no sports on the schedule for the foreseeable future, what is a sports fanatic’s option to get his or her fix?

I’ll let you know what I’m doing to wring what little sports I can out of the world. And hopefully you can adapt that to your favorite teams and sports, to get some athletics back into your life.

As someone who likes to write about sports, I also like to read about sports. The downside is I have a large backlog of sports biographies, memoirs and other nonfiction books that I’ve been meaning to get to. With no games on TV, it’s given me a bit of extra time to read through those, and the second-hand sports has done a good job of tiding me over.