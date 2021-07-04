Courier sisters team up again on college roster

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The same team’s coming back at Western, so playing time was going to be rough again,” Payton said. “I decided why not try something new and see if someone would want both of us.”

She reached out to Reagan and they both entered the NCAA’s transfer portal at the same time. Whenever a coach contacted one of them, they made sure the coach knew it was a package deal.

“We both started reaching out to some coaches on our own,” Reagan said. “I would talk to some coaches and mention her name, so then we would just go from there and see if they wanted to contact her too.”

As the Couriers were talking to several teams, Payton’s Western Illinois coach J.D. Gravina reached out to some coaches he knew. That’s how they connected with Purdue Northwest.

After conversations and Zoom calls with PNW coach Courtney Locke, the Courier sisters traveled to Hammond for a tour of the campus. They also ran some drills and workouts in the team’s facilities. All that led to an offer for both girls to join the team.

They liked the campus and coaches. Another major selling point was that the campus is only around two hours away from home, and even closer for some of the Courier’s extended family in Chicago.