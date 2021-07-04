Courier sisters team up again on college roster

Payton and Reagan Courier spent most of their childhood playing basketball together.
Whether it was pickup games in the driveway, or two years on the varsity team together at Big Foot, the sisters were often near the hoop at the same time.
Now, the duo will be teaming up in college after they each transferred to Purdue University Northwest, a Division II program in Hammond, Indiana.
After playing together in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons for the Chiefs, the Couriers went their separate ways at the collegiate level. Payton played at Western Illinois after graduating in 2018, while Reagan chose Drury University following her 2020 graduation.
With a reunion coming next fall, the pair could not be happier.
“We had a few years of not playing with each other, so it will be exciting to see how we can go back to playing with each other,” Reagan said.
“I never imagined I’d have this opportunity to play with her again,” Payton said.
The duo’s decision to play together was not some sort of long plot they dreamed of for years. In fact, it was much closer to a spur-of-the-moment decision.
Reagan had been thinking about transferring as her season was coming to a close, and though Payton liked her teammates and coaches at Western Illinois, hearing that her sister might be looking to transfer made her take stock of her situation more closely.
“The same team’s coming back at Western, so playing time was going to be rough again,” Payton said. “I decided why not try something new and see if someone would want both of us.”
She reached out to Reagan and they both entered the NCAA’s transfer portal at the same time. Whenever a coach contacted one of them, they made sure the coach knew it was a package deal.
“We both started reaching out to some coaches on our own,” Reagan said. “I would talk to some coaches and mention her name, so then we would just go from there and see if they wanted to contact her too.”
As the Couriers were talking to several teams, Payton’s Western Illinois coach J.D. Gravina reached out to some coaches he knew. That’s how they connected with Purdue Northwest.
After conversations and Zoom calls with PNW coach Courtney Locke, the Courier sisters traveled to Hammond for a tour of the campus. They also ran some drills and workouts in the team’s facilities. All that led to an offer for both girls to join the team.
They liked the campus and coaches. Another major selling point was that the campus is only around two hours away from home, and even closer for some of the Courier’s extended family in Chicago.
The duo will have two years of playing together. Payton heads into her junior year of eligibility and Reagan her freshman season.
The sisters will not need to move onto campus until late August, so until then, they are working out and scrimmaging with each other the way they have ever since they were kids.
“We’re just trying to get as many workouts in as possible and get better this offseason so we can hopefully make an impact right away,” Payton said.