Every second counts: Big Foot Chiefs lost homecoming game in last 31 seconds

The Big Foot High School football team took a tough 24-28 loss against Lake Mills during their homecoming game, Oct. 1.
The Chiefs led for the majority of the game, but the Lake Mills L-Cats scored a touchdown and field goal with about 31 seconds left in the second half to take the win.
Big Foot Head Coach Mike Welden said it was a tough loss for his team, but he is pleased with how they played throughout the game.
"I thought we played pretty well. We just missed several big plays," Welden said. "Besides that I think we played really well, but all those plays count. It's something we have to clean up on our end, but I'm not upset with the players' effort. They came out and played really well tonight."
Lake Mills made the first scoring attempt of the game with a missed field goal with about 5:17 left the first quarter.
Big Foot's Jax Hertel scored his first touchdown of the game with a 60-yard run into the end zone with about 2:24 left in the quarter. With a successful field goal attempt, the Chiefs lead 7-0.
The Chiefs would not score again until about 23 seconds left in second quarter with a successful field goal attempt, giving Big Foot a 10-0 lead.
However, Lake Mills' JP Rguig scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the half, then the L-Cats scored a field goal to make it a 10-7 game going into halftime.
Hertel scored another touchdown 9:14 into the third quarter, and with a successful field goal the Chiefs led 17-7.
But the L-Cats would answer a short time later, when Liam Carrigan scored a touchdown for Lake Mills with 5:31 left in the third quarter. With a successful field goal, the L-Cats closed the lead 17-14.
Hertel ran for 30 yards about 6:28 into the fourth quarter to score his third touchdown of the game and after a field goal, the Chiefs led 24-14.
Lake Mills' Matthew Stenbroten would score a touchdown with about 4:14 left in the half, then the L-Cats made a field goal for a 24-21 game.
With about 31 seconds left in the game, Stenbroten scored another touchdown, and with a successful field goal, Lake Mills took the 28-24 victory.
Welden said both teams played well throughout the game and credited Lake Mills for the win.
"I think we got some really good football players," Welden said. "Jax Hertel had a heck of a football game. Our line blocked really well, but vice versa. Jax made a lot of good plays and so did some of their big-time players. So it's a credit to them for making big plays when they needed it, just like our guys did when we needed it. We just ran out of time."
Welden said he is disappointed that his team did not win their homecoming game.
"I feel sorry for our seniors who don't get a chance to play another homecoming game," Welden said.
After the tough loss, the Big Foot crowd chanted "We still love you" towards their team.