Every second counts: Big Foot Chiefs lost homecoming game in last 31 seconds

The Big Foot High School football team took a tough 24-28 loss against Lake Mills during their homecoming game, Oct. 1.

The Chiefs led for the majority of the game, but the Lake Mills L-Cats scored a touchdown and field goal with about 31 seconds left in the second half to take the win.

Big Foot Head Coach Mike Welden said it was a tough loss for his team, but he is pleased with how they played throughout the game.

"I thought we played pretty well. We just missed several big plays," Welden said. "Besides that I think we played really well, but all those plays count. It's something we have to clean up on our end, but I'm not upset with the players' effort. They came out and played really well tonight."

Lake Mills made the first scoring attempt of the game with a missed field goal with about 5:17 left the first quarter.

Big Foot's Jax Hertel scored his first touchdown of the game with a 60-yard run into the end zone with about 2:24 left in the quarter. With a successful field goal attempt, the Chiefs lead 7-0.

The Chiefs would not score again until about 23 seconds left in second quarter with a successful field goal attempt, giving Big Foot a 10-0 lead.