Former Big Foot star Travis Frederick retires from the NFL

Former Big Foot offensive lineman Travis Frederick, No. 72, prepares to snap the ball for the Dallas Cowboys in a 2017 game against the New York Giants.
Andrew Tucker
WALWORTH — Travis Frederick, one of the most accomplished athletes from the Lake Geneva region, is hanging up his cleats after a six-year pro football career.
The former Big Foot High School standout today announced his retirement from the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
"I am proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high," Frederick said in his statement posted on Twitter.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Frederick, who graduated from Big Foot in 2009 and then played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, turned pro with the Dallas Cowboys, recording five Pro Bowl appearances and one selection as a First-Team All-Pro.
Frederick faced a health scare in August 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which caused him to miss the 2018 season.
He returned to the Cowboys in 2019, making his sixth Pro Bowl team. But according to today's announcement, he could feel the aftereffects of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and decided to retire while he was still near the top of his game.
Badger Defense
Defensive linemen Josef Botello, left, and Christian Nickel get set to rush the passer in Badger’s game against Greendale.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Freund tackle
Lineman Kyle Freund brings down Greendale running back Joe Toetz in Badger’s 20-7 Aug. 22 win.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Amann
Badger wide receiver Joey Amann checks with the referee to make sure he’s properly aligned in the Aug. 22 win over Greendale.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Garrels
Badger running back Tanner Garrels, shown in action earlier this season, ran for 35 yards in the team's loss to Wilmost.
File photo, Regional News
DuMez
Quarterback Grant DuMez will lead the Badgers in the playoffs when they face conference foe Burlington on Oct. 25.
File photo, Regional News
Gillingham
Big Foot defensive back Jack Gillingham dives for a sack on Jefferson quarterback Logan Wagner.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Haeni sticker
Big Foot players all had a JH sticker on the back of their helmets to honor longtime coach Jim Haeni who passed away in January.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Demco
With a year of experience under his belt, Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco will return as a leader next year after the team loses a large crop of seniors from the 2019 team.
Andrew Tucker
Martin/Gillingham/Vance
Cole Vance, left, Jack Gillingham, center, and Owen Martin, right, all earned All-Conference honors for their efforts this season.
Andrew Tucker
Vance
Big Foot running back Cole Vance, center, is one of the experienced returning weapons for the Chiefs offense.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Cole Oertel
Quarterback Cole Oertel, right, will return under center next year for the Bulldogs as one of 18 returning players on a young team this season.
Andrew Tucker
Karcher
Williams Bay’s Ian Karcher has played a number of roles for the Bulldogs as one of only two seniors on the squad.
File photo, Regional News
Bulldogs defense
Williams Bay defender Jacob DeLeon, left, dives on a New London fumble while Jake Oertel, center, and Sam Norton make sure he has a hold of it.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Oertel
Williams Bay Bulldog Jake Oertel earned All-Conference for his role as the team's top receiving threat.
Andrew Tucker
Tomaszewski
Bulldogs coach Jon Tomaszewski, left, coaches up quarterback Cole Oertel on the sidelines during Williams Bay’s Aug. 24 game.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!