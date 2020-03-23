Former Big Foot star Travis Frederick retires from the NFL

WALWORTH — Travis Frederick, one of the most accomplished athletes from the Lake Geneva region, is hanging up his cleats after a six-year pro football career.

The former Big Foot High School standout today announced his retirement from the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

"I am proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high," Frederick said in his statement posted on Twitter.

Frederick, who graduated from Big Foot in 2009 and then played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, turned pro with the Dallas Cowboys, recording five Pro Bowl appearances and one selection as a First-Team All-Pro.

Frederick faced a health scare in August 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which caused him to miss the 2018 season.

He returned to the Cowboys in 2019, making his sixth Pro Bowl team. But according to today's announcement, he could feel the aftereffects of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and decided to retire while he was still near the top of his game.

