I don't hate football — I just don't love it anymore

My complicated relationship with football began in my backyard on the north side of Chicago in the late 1960s.
A neighborhood friend who was a couple of years older stirred my imagination with stories of heroes like Joe Namath, Roman Gabriel and Johnny Unitas. Soon, the two of us were tossing a football back and forth across the yard.
I quickly discovered that while my little hands were not big enough to throw a football very well, my skinny arms were more than adequate for hauling in passes.
My friend also showed me a new green-colored beverage that was popular among football teams for its mysterious nutritional qualities. It was called Gatorade. I was entranced. A game with its own Superman juice? I had to know more.
A group of neighborhood kids later invited me to join them on an excursion to a local department store. The Chicago Bears’ newest quarterback was making a public appearance. We stood in line, and we each got a chance to shake hands with Bobby Douglass.
(Insert punchline here from every Green Bay Packers fan who remembers Bobby Douglass.)
Yes, it is true that Douglass never led the Bears to glory. But it was still thrilling for me to watch him on TV, after having met him in person.
By the time I reached high school, I had played a fair amount of sandlot football. So, naturally, I tried out for the high school team.
This is where the relationship starts to get complicated.
First of all, it turns out the X’s and O’s of football are way more complicated than I realized. For example, did you know there is a player position on every team called “tackle,” but this person’s job has nothing to do with tackling?
Then, during our team tryouts, the coaches tested our physical prowess by pairing us up on a gymnasium mat and instructing us to wrestle each other to the floor. By the time my partner finished throwing me around like a rag doll, I knew my football career was over.
I soon joined the school newspaper and became sports editor, spending my Friday nights on the sidelines at our football games.
During one game, I watched a wide receiver hurtle his body into air and reach for a pass while running at full speed. Not only did he elevate himself in a way that seemed to defy gravity, he landed with a crushing thud that sounded like someone had just dropped a sack of cement out of an airplane. To my surprise, he popped back up with a smile on his face — and the ball in his hands.
Maybe because I was so close to the action, that remains the most impressive thing I have ever seen on a football field.
Growing up in Chicago, it was not easy cheering for our hometown NFL franchise, the Bears. But our loyalty was rewarded in 1986 when the Bears won Super Bowl XX. It was a magical moment that no amount of heckling from Packers fans will ever tarnish.
The celebration ended the next season, however, when a member of the Packers — who else? — took a cheap shot at our quarterback, Jim McMahon. The resulting injury snuffed out McMahon’s career, along with any hope for another Super Bowl.
My relationship with football changed on that day, too.
In the years that have followed, I have struggled to find enthusiasm for most football games. I am not happy about instant replay, and I really, really cannot stand those awful end-zone celebrations — yes, including the Lambeau Leap.
I even lived in Green Bay for a while, and I watched the city explode with excitement in 2010 as the Packers marched to victory in Super Bowl XLV. But the experience did not rekindle any love of football within me. And it certainly did not convert me into a fan of the green and gold.
Truth be told, baseball is my game now. Living in Wisconsin for the past 20 years, I have developed a deep affection for the Milwaukee Brewers. I also enjoy a good minor-league baseball game now and then, including the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Beloit Snappers.
Baseball, of course, is not a perfect game.
Still, it appeals to me more than football because the game somehow seems more pure. More honest. More real.
So, football fans, enjoy your Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. I hope you get a chance to see the next Joe Namath or Johnny Unitas. Or, better still, a sack of cement dropped out of an airplane.
I will be here counting the days until baseball season. And enjoying a cold Gatorade.
Scott Williams is editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.