I don't hate football — I just don't love it anymore

This is where the relationship starts to get complicated.

First of all, it turns out the X’s and O’s of football are way more complicated than I realized. For example, did you know there is a player position on every team called “tackle,” but this person’s job has nothing to do with tackling?

Then, during our team tryouts, the coaches tested our physical prowess by pairing us up on a gymnasium mat and instructing us to wrestle each other to the floor. By the time my partner finished throwing me around like a rag doll, I knew my football career was over.

I soon joined the school newspaper and became sports editor, spending my Friday nights on the sidelines at our football games.

During one game, I watched a wide receiver hurtle his body into air and reach for a pass while running at full speed. Not only did he elevate himself in a way that seemed to defy gravity, he landed with a crushing thud that sounded like someone had just dropped a sack of cement out of an airplane. To my surprise, he popped back up with a smile on his face — and the ball in his hands.

Maybe because I was so close to the action, that remains the most impressive thing I have ever seen on a football field.