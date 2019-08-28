Longtime Walworth County resident and former Badger High School athletic standout Robert Stark will be honored for his Northern Illinois University collegiate football career at a Huskies game Aug. 31.

Stark and teammate Dan Meyer will be honored during an on-field ceremony at NIU’s game against Illinois State as a part of the university’s Huskie Legend program, which honors athletes from all of the school’s sports history.

Stark and Meyer were standouts on the 1965 NIU football team, which captured the Illinois Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and defeated Illinois State 48-6 in the first-ever game played at Huskie Stadium on Nov. 6, 1965.

Rob Stark was a tight end for the 1965 NIU football team, which went undefeated during the regular season and finished with a 4-0 record in the Illinois Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a 9-1 record overall. Stark earned First-Team All-IIAC and First Team All-Illinois Collegiate honors at tight end in 1965, and he holds the record for most receptions by a tight end in a season, with 58 catches in nine games.

Stark was also the recipient of the 1966 IIAC Scholarship Medal.

Dan Meyer was a standout defensive back for the Huskies from 1964-66. Meyer was a First Team All-IIAC performer at safety in 1965, and he still holds an NIU record for most career interceptions (16) and shares the school record for interceptions in a game with four (4). Dan was named to the All-Century team celebrating NIU football for the first 100 years in 2000.