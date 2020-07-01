Former Chief rises through coaching ranks

While Long says that being closer to home will be a nice benefit to coaching in Madison, the main reason she took the job is to try to pick up as many tips and tricks as she can from one of the most accomplished programs in the country.

Since Sheffield took over as head coach in 2013, the Badgers have become one of the premier volleyball teams, winning two Big Ten titles, making it to at least the Sweet Sixteen in all seven seasons, and twice being runner-up in the national title game.

With such a storied recent history, Long is excited to “be a sponge” and learn as much as she can while helping the team continue its success.

“That’s what this job is, to learn and soak everything up that I can. Take notes, ask questions, and work my butt off to do whatever I can to help out,” Long said.

Now that she is only an hour and a half drive away from Walworth, Long says if she is able to find some free time in her busy schedule, she might stop by Big Foot High to help coach some clinics or practices and show the next generation of Chiefs not only how to play volleyball to the best of their abilities, but just how high they can climb in the sports world.

