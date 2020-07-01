Former Chief rises through coaching ranks

For as long as the Big Foot volleyball community can remember, Mackenzie Long has spent most of her time in the gym.
“I remember clearly, she was 4, and she was able to pepper with the best of them in the gym. She loved the sport,” former varsity coach Jen Koplitz said.
Following a storied playing career, Long has turned into a rising star in the coaching realm, working her way up to an assistant coaching position at the powerhouse program at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Throughout most of her volleyball career, Long was focused solely on playing the game, including four successful years with the Big Foot team from 2010-13 that earned her a spot on the St. Louis University squad.
During her second college season, Long was talking to one of SLU’s coaches who suggested she join him in coaching a competitive club team in the St. Louis area. It was then that the second phase of her volleyball career began.
It did not take long for her to realize that coaching was what she wanted to do after she graduated, as she enjoyed the experience of her very first tournament on the sidelines so much that it made everything clear.
“I knew at that point, my first tournament, that I wanted to be at the collegiate level of coaching,” Long said.
While she was still playing for SLU, Long coached with the High Performance STL Volleyball Club, serving as an assistant coach for two years before becoming a head coach in the program during her senior year of college.
It is not a requirement for a coach to have had a lengthy playing career before they hit the sidelines. But Long’s former Big Foot coach Koplitz believes the former Chief has a leg up on other prospective coaches, thanks to her experience playing.
“She’s had so many coaches, because she’s played for so long, that I think she’s had a good, wide variety of people that she can model her coaching after,” Koplitz said.
Shortly after college graduation in 2018, Long joined the coaching staff at Missouri S&T, where Andy Halaz, the same coach who drew Long into coaching during her sophomore year, had recently been hired as head coach.
Long spent two seasons at S&T before she got wind of an opening on the Wisconsin staff this spring. She says that she grew up going to Badger games as a kid, as well as being recruited as a player by current head coach Kelly Sheffield and assistant coach Brittany Dildine. She stayed in touch with the two coaches in the years since, which helped her build the relationship necessary to get the spot in mid-May.
“I’ve known Mackenzie for a few years,” Sheffield said. “She is eager to learn, has great energy, and has a passion for the game. She wants to be a great coach, and I’m looking forward to having her on staff.”
While Long says that being closer to home will be a nice benefit to coaching in Madison, the main reason she took the job is to try to pick up as many tips and tricks as she can from one of the most accomplished programs in the country.
Since Sheffield took over as head coach in 2013, the Badgers have become one of the premier volleyball teams, winning two Big Ten titles, making it to at least the Sweet Sixteen in all seven seasons, and twice being runner-up in the national title game.
With such a storied recent history, Long is excited to “be a sponge” and learn as much as she can while helping the team continue its success.
“That’s what this job is, to learn and soak everything up that I can. Take notes, ask questions, and work my butt off to do whatever I can to help out,” Long said.
Now that she is only an hour and a half drive away from Walworth, Long says if she is able to find some free time in her busy schedule, she might stop by Big Foot High to help coach some clinics or practices and show the next generation of Chiefs not only how to play volleyball to the best of their abilities, but just how high they can climb in the sports world.
