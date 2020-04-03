Former Chiefs star Travis Frederick moves on from football

“He had things in proper perspective. He’s putting family and his health first, as it should be,” Collins said.

Now that his playing days are behind him, Frederick will have more time to focus on other aspects of his life.

In fact, Frederick’s former Big Foot coach Rodney Wedig had an idea of how the newly retired lineman could spend some of his time.

“As soon as he retired, I texted him and said, ‘Hey, man, I’ve got an opening on my staff,’” Wedig said with a laugh.

Wedig, who now coaches at Milton High School, said that while he would love to work with Frederick, he suspects the Sharon native would prefer to focus any football-related endeavors toward his alma mater.

Current Chiefs coach Mike Welden says that he has talked with Frederick a few times, and looks forward to any chance to get him involved with the Big Foot football team, no matter what form it takes.

“Any opportunity you have to get a first-class individual like that, who’s a stand-up guy, back involved in the program, I think you can’t go wrong,” Welden said.

After graduating from Big Foot, Frederick played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before moving to the pros.