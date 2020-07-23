Genoa City motocross racer takes national stage

After a few years of tooling around in the family’s back yard, Ryder first started getting into competitive racing at the age of 6, competing at various tracks in Wisconsin and Illinois. A few years after that, when he was 9, he started aiming to qualify for the nationwide championship.

To earn a spot at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championship, riders first must finish in the top eight spots at an area qualifying race, which gets them a ticket to the regional championships. At the regional race, only the top six finishers earn qualification for the amateur championship.

Beth was able to make his way down to Tennessee in the summer of 2019 for the first time, competing in the Super Mini 1 and Super Mini 2 classifications, which is a style of dirt bike meant for young teenagers.

He had an impressive finish in the two events, placing 25th out of 42 in the Super Mini 2 and 17th out of 42 in the Super Mini 2. But he realized he had a lot to improve on as well.

“It was definitely a wake-up call,” Beth said. “After my first race, I came back and I was dead tired, so I realized I have to train harder for this year.”