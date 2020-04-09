Golf courses face tough road after virus forces closures

With nearly a dozen golf courses in the Lake Geneva area, it is no stretch to say that this is a hotspot for the sport in the southeastern Wisconsin region.
However, with the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate forcing golf courses and country clubs to close until at least April 24 because of the coronavirus, those courses are now losing out on at least a month’s worth of business.
“We make our living in six or seven months, trying to make a year’s worth of revenue. Take away one of our months of revenue, and that will make a mark,” said Jack Shoger, golf pro at Abbey Springs Golf Course.
Typically, golf courses throughout the Midwest open up in late March or early April. But a warm spell in early March this year led a few of the courses in the area to open earlier than usual. As soon as they opened, business was booming, according to managers at Evergreen Country Club and Hawk’s View Golf Club.
In fact, when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his stay-at-home mandate closing the state’s golf courses on March 20 — four days before the Wisconsin decree was enacted — it caused an additional surge in patrons for local courses that were early openers.
“We had 80 players come up from Illinois,” said Matt Boesch, golf pro at Hawk’s View. “It was looking to be a pretty promising spring.”
The surge in business was short-lived, though, when the courses on March 24 were forced to close for at least a month to control the spread of coronavirus.
With no golfers on the course, the inflow of money has dried up.
However, the courses will still need to pay their employees to maintain the properties so that the grass does not get overgrown, which causes a tough financial situation for them.
Beyond just the money woes, the clubs also need to figure out what their plan is to make sure players do not disregard the mandate and play anyway.
For some clubs, like Abbey Springs and Geneva National, a gated entrance should keep most potential rule-breakers away. For others, they will need to figure out a plan of attack in conjunction with a security force or police department.
“I’m planning on sending an email over to our chief of police, asking the procedure for if people start coming out on their own,” Delbrook Golf Club manager Dan Piecha said.
For the clubs that are looking to stay positive about the closure, there are a few upsides.
First off, with no players and the green-keepers still at work, Boesch believes his courses will be in the best shape they have ever been whenever play resumes, and the others in the area likely will be, too.
Also, while none of the local courses prefer to be closed during time they could be open, most of them agree that losing out on March and April is not quite a disaster in the way that losing out would be with the peak months of June through August.
Lastly, golfers around the state believe their sport could be one of the few activities that follow proper social distancing protocols.
Unlike most sports, golf can be played alone or in groups of people that all stay at least six feet apart. And if courses remove the flags from the holes, the only things players would touch are their own clubs, tees and balls.
“Golf, in its purest form, could be played safely,” said Bill Rodgers, general manager of Evergreen Country Club.
Many petitions to allow golf courses to reopen in Wisconsin have been started on the website Change.org, including one that has more than 60,000 signatures.
However, the local courses expect now that they are closed, they will remain shut down until the coronavirus has run its course. For the most part, they admit that it is probably for the best.
“It’s certainly a mixed bag of emotions,” Shoger said. “I would feel really bad if it was something we did that caused somebody to get sick.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!