Golf courses face tough road after virus forces closures

The surge in business was short-lived, though, when the courses on March 24 were forced to close for at least a month to control the spread of coronavirus.

With no golfers on the course, the inflow of money has dried up.

However, the courses will still need to pay their employees to maintain the properties so that the grass does not get overgrown, which causes a tough financial situation for them.

Beyond just the money woes, the clubs also need to figure out what their plan is to make sure players do not disregard the mandate and play anyway.

For some clubs, like Abbey Springs and Geneva National, a gated entrance should keep most potential rule-breakers away. For others, they will need to figure out a plan of attack in conjunction with a security force or police department.

“I’m planning on sending an email over to our chief of police, asking the procedure for if people start coming out on their own,” Delbrook Golf Club manager Dan Piecha said.

For the clubs that are looking to stay positive about the closure, there are a few upsides.