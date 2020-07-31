Golf courses report steady attendance through summer

Part of the increase in business came because Illinois courses were under stricter coronavirus restrictions than Wisconsin, including limited tee times, fewer players in a group, and a lack of golf carts.

As a result, many Illinois players came up to Wisconsin to get in a few rounds. While it is not unusual for players to cross state lines to play in Walworth County, it has been an even larger portion of the player pool this summer season.

“A big chunk of our daily fee play, especially on Friday and the weekends, is coming from Illinois. I think the numbers just seem bigger this year,” Piecha said.

Even after the early surge, courses in the area have not been hit by a lull.

According to Bill Rodgers, general manager of Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, they have fielded a crowd that is the same size as a typically busy summer. For Piecha, Delbrook has seen even more players than a usual summer season.

In fact, Piecha says that despite being closed for a month, Delbrook has already pulled in more revenue than they had by this point last year.