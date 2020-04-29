Golf with no holes? Local golfers will take it

While some purists are assuredly outraged at the lowered putting difficulty, others are happy to avoid one of the sport’s most annoying outcomes.

“We won’t be rimming out today,” Lake Geneva resident Joe Kelly said with a laugh.

Kelly and his group of fellow Lake Geneva golfers — Bess Andrews, Juli Johnson and Jason Hecksel — made their way out to Hawks View Golf Club on the April 24 opening day for a round to celebrate Johnson's birthday. The four golfers all say that they typically play once or twice a week, so as soon as they heard the courses were opening back up, they quickly booked a tee time.

“I was on there right away to try to make sure. Some of the courses weren’t even ready to take tee times,” Hecksel said.

They were far from the only golfers to flock to the local courses, with course owners across the area reporting increased numbers for the weekend of April 24, even though the weather forecast was mostly overcast and chilly.

It was not just Lake Geneva golfers playing on courses throughout the area, though. With Illinois courses not opening back up until May 1, plenty of players from south of the border made the trip up to get a round in before heading back to their home turf.