Golf with no holes? Local golfers will take it

After being shut down for a full month, golf courses across Wisconsin were allowed to reopen on April 24, giving players and courses around the Lake Geneva area reason to rejoice.
However, golfers are not letting the excitement to get back on the links get in the way of public safety.
“Everybody realizes it’s a privilege to get to play golf again, and they want to do the right things,” said Bill Rodgers, general manager of Evergreen Country Club.
When the state’s "Safer At Home" mandate shut down golf courses in late March, there was outcry across Wisconsin, as golfers felt the sport was uniquely suited to be played while adhering to social distancing rules.
The pleas of the golf community were heard, and when Gov. Tony Evers extended his order April 16 to prevent spread of the coronavirus, he announced that golf courses could open back up.
Since then, local course owners have made changes to their normal operations to comply. All payments are being taken online or over the phone, courses are offering fewer tee times than normal, there are no cart rentals allowed, and touch points like bunker rakes and water coolers have been removed.
Perhaps the most game-altering decision is courses either raising or otherwise filling their holes, and advising golfers to count the shot when they hit the spot the hole should be — to avoid every player touching their ball or the cup.
While some purists are assuredly outraged at the lowered putting difficulty, others are happy to avoid one of the sport’s most annoying outcomes.
“We won’t be rimming out today,” Lake Geneva resident Joe Kelly said with a laugh.
Kelly and his group of fellow Lake Geneva golfers — Bess Andrews, Juli Johnson and Jason Hecksel — made their way out to Hawks View Golf Club on the April 24 opening day for a round to celebrate Johnson's birthday. The four golfers all say that they typically play once or twice a week, so as soon as they heard the courses were opening back up, they quickly booked a tee time.
“I was on there right away to try to make sure. Some of the courses weren’t even ready to take tee times,” Hecksel said.
They were far from the only golfers to flock to the local courses, with course owners across the area reporting increased numbers for the weekend of April 24, even though the weather forecast was mostly overcast and chilly.
It was not just Lake Geneva golfers playing on courses throughout the area, though. With Illinois courses not opening back up until May 1, plenty of players from south of the border made the trip up to get a round in before heading back to their home turf.
“The reservations we’re booking, a lot of area codes are out of the 262,” Delbrook Golf Club manager Dan Piecha said.
While the game is not quite the same as it was in years past, players and courses alike are just glad to get back to a little slice of normalcy in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge for some, and a little different scenario for some, but I think they’re really going to enjoy it,” said Matt Boesch, golf pro at Hawk’s View.
