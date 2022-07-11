Abbey Springs now open after yearlong renovations

Abbey Springs Golf Course located at 1 Country Club Dr, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, has a new look. Many areas on the course have gone through an almost yearlong renovation process that began in August 2021.

“The work began August 2 and work stopped around Thanksgiving,” said Jack Shoger, head golf professional at Abbey Springs. “Temperatures got to the point where not a lot of work could be done. But there was some touch up work that had to be done this spring, but roughly 98% of the work was completed.”

The top priority within the renovations was making the greens United States Golf Association (USGA) specified.

“Our greens now have been built with the proper drainage; they have the proper straddle layers of materials underneath that have all been specified by the USGA:” Shoger said.

Prior to the new greens being laid down, the greens were just “pushup greens.”

“They’re called pushup greens when they just took whatever stuff that was around that area, pushed it into a pile and called it a green,” he said. “We needed to bring it up into the 21st century and give it the USGA specifications.”

He said every green has been given the substructure needed to make the greens USGA specified.

The original bent grass on the greens that was over 50 years old has been replaced with updated bent grass.

“We went from a 50 year old product to brand new, state of the art, the most fancy and up to date bent grass that can be used,” he said. “They’re faster, smoother and more consistent. We put a better surface on the greens themselves and better construction of them.”

The final renovations made to the greens involved the slopes. Back when they were put down over 50 years ago, they did not have the equipment available that they do now, Shoger called the greens they had “very unscientific.”

“They went from a very unscientific method from 50 years ago to a very sophisticated system currently,” he said. “No survey equipment was used back then, but these guys not only had a sophisticated design and better quality control of what is the slope and how much slope did we really want to have.”

The architects who conducted the renovations were Bob Lohmann and Todd Quitno.

Shoger, who has been the head golf professional at Abbey Springs since 1984 and worked there since 1982, felt it was well past time to update the course and he could not be more pleased with how it turned out.

“All of our exiting greens and sand traps got rebuilt, which has improved not only the quality of the existing ones, but to the 15 new additional bunkers that were added,” he said. “All in all, I think it’s much better product. We were just so far behind that the architects had not even seen the type of bent grass before. What we can now provide to our golfers is superior bent grass that will perform better and we have had many players tell me that the “greens are very true.’ I don’t think you can ask for much more than that.”

Abbey Springs is now officially open to the public.