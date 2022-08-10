3 of the 5 Badger girl varsity golfers return from a season ago

Coming off a third place finish in a very tough Southern Lakes Conference in 2021, the Badger girls golf team is hoping to get back to that level this year under the tutelage of head coach Phil Huff, who is now in his 12th season as head coach.

Huff has been a teacher in the business department at Badger High School since 2003 and a golfer for much of his life.

“I am a recreational golfer who enjoys the game and started playing for fun when I was in high school,” Huff said. “I just like to connect with students outside the classroom.”

Huff called last season a “great success” for the girls team in a very tough conference that included the 2021 state champions Westosha Central and a sixth place finish overall at state for Union Grove.

Three of the five varsity players return from last year’s team, including their number one player in junior captain Chloe Chappell. Sophomore captain Katy Teske and senior Lexi Schmidt are the two other varsity returners.

“Beyond those three players, the rest of the team is going to be a wide-open competition,” he said. “We might be a bit smaller overall than we have been the last few successful years. We usually have about 15-18 girls on the team, but this year will be closer to 10.”

Huff acknowledged that some of the girls on the team this year may be completely new to the sport and getting the opportunity to coach and teach them is what makes high school golf so special.

“That is the greatest thing about high school golf. Many of the girls that play are new to the game and it teaches them so much about sportsmanship, concentration, and perseverance,” he said. “I don’t expect a linear progression of lower scores throughout the season and our girls know that. We try to build on small successes and find that one thing that we can do consistently to help make us better.”

One area where his team particularly excelled in last season was course management, which he believes had a lot to do with their success on the course.

“A strength for us last season was course management and not trying to do too much with each shot,” Huff said. “That will be a continued theme this season, with just trying to keep the ball in play as much as possible. We will probably have a renewed focus on chipping and putting, basically spending the most time at practice on 50 yards and in.”

It has never been about shooting the best score and winning tournaments for Huff in his time as coach, though he believes they are capable of that and hopes for that. The goals for him as a coach have remained the same since he began in 2010 and have always been that way.

“Have fun, do the best you can, and represent Badger in the best way possible. I am not expecting to beat Union Grove or Westosha Central, but we should compete well with the rest of the conference,” he said. “I think our focus is to play well at Regionals and advance as a team to Sectionals in the playoffs at the end of the season. Individually, I think that Chloe Chappell has a real chance to be an All-Conference player this season. She has played well in tournaments this summer getting ready for the season. I also expect Katy Teske to take a big step forward from where she was last year.”