Badger boys golf look to continue their consistency on the course

David Deshambo is heading into his 14th year as the boys head golf coach at Badger. The past six seasons for him and his team have been highly successful winning six straight conference championships.

The Badgers won regionals and finished third at sectionals a season ago and made a clean sweep in all of their conference meets during the regular season.

“We had a lot of new varsity players last year,” Deshambo said. “We were competitive, we were a good team, but we just fell short of our goal of making the state championship.”

The last state tournament Badger competed in was in in 2019 where they finished third. The Badgers didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“I had a great team last year and they were all a great group of kids,” he said. “We had a fun year. I enjoyed it and it was great playing having not been able to play the year before.”

Deshambo will have two players from the team last season returning in seniors TJ Walton and Ty McGreevy. Three players need to fill those other spots to get to the required five. Walton has played varsity all four years while McGreevy played last season in his first year on varsity.

“We have always just had kids who love golf,” he said. “Not only do they give me a 100% during the season, but they play all summer long and all fall. If you’re going to be good at high school golf, you have to have kids that love the game and are willing to play it year-round. Fortunately, we have had that.”

He’s hopeful that some freshman can step up for the team this season.

“You have that kid for four years and you only need five kids in varsity golf,” Deshambo said. “I always have had one freshman that was pretty good and really committed. That’s how you build a program.”

The state team in 2019 that finished third had two seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman and he hopes that can be replicated. ‘

“If you look at the best programs in the state, almost every one of them will have them will have a freshman playing varsity,” he said. “Golf isn’t a sport where you have a ton of good kids that are the same age.”

Replacing graduated CJ Abram, who played varsity for four years, earning first team all-conference, competed individually at state and was an honorable mention all-state, admittedly will be tough for Deshambo. But no matter who fills out the team with the two seniors leading the way in Walton and McGreevy, the goal is always the same to make it to state, even if the competition expects to be a bit stiffer than in years past.

“Our conference (Southern Lakes) is all eight schools play 18 holes on the same day and the last seven years we have won every one of our meets except for one and we have five a year,” he said. “It’s not going to be that way this year. Waterford is going to be better, Westosha always has a couple good players and Union Grove will be good.”

The Badgers first golf match will be Monday, April 11, at Strawberry Creek Golf Course.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.