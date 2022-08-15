 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badger girls golf finishes 3rd at Par 3 tournament, Chappell tallies lowest score.

Badger junior captain Cloe Chappell was an individual medalist shooting the lowest score of 61 at the season opening tournament played on the Par 3 Barn Hollow Course at Hawk’s View Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15. Eight teams competed in the tournament with Burlington placing first as a team with a combined score of 297.

Badger senior Lexi Schmidt had a 72 and sophomore Katy Teske had a score of 82. Junior Ellie White totaled a 93 and freshman Maddie Reed finished with a 99. As a team, Badger finished third with a combined score of 315.

Final team scores:

1. Burlington: 297.

2. Janesville Parker: 307.

3. Badger: 315.

4. Elkhorn: 332.

5. Wilmot: 334.

6. Waterford Reserve: 356.

7. Waterford: 357.

8. Hamilton: 359.

9. Hamilton Reserve: 377.

