Badger girls golf finishes 3rd at Par 3 tournament, Chappell tallies lowest score.

Travis Devlin
Badger junior captain Cloe Chappell was an individual medalist shooting the lowest score of 61 at the season opening tournament played on the Par 3 Barn Hollow Course at Hawk’s View Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15. Eight teams competed in the tournament with Burlington placing first as a team with a combined score of 297.
Badger senior Lexi Schmidt had a 72 and sophomore Katy Teske had a score of 82. Junior Ellie White totaled a 93 and freshman Maddie Reed finished with a 99. As a team, Badger finished third with a combined score of 315.
The Badger girls varsity golf team consisting of Chloe Chappell, Katy Teske, Lexi Schmidt, Ellie White and Maddie Reed practice on the driving range before the tournament at Hawks View Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15.