Big Foot boys golf seeks to improve, continue playing

Bob Sullivan, now heading into his 17th season as the Big Foot varsity boys golf coach and 8th year of retirement from being a guidance counselor at Big Foot High School, loves the game of golf.

“I was one of those kids where my grandfather and my father played and I got hooked on it. I have been playing since sixth grade and I’m now 70-years-old. It has been a part of my life for a long time.”

Sullivan said he got into education in his early 40’s.

“I found out there was an opportunity to help out with the golf team and I started out as an assistant before coming on as the varsity head coach.”

He retired from his job as a guidance counselor in 2014.

“When I retired, I said I’d love to keep coaching, so that’s what I do,” Sullivan said.

The last four seasons have been unique for the golf team, according to Sullivan, due to the team having a small number of golfers.

“We used to have the problem of too many kids, but all of a sudden we got in this downward trend of numbers reducing,” he said. “It was also true nationwide and not just us and our (Rock Valley) conference. We haven’t really had the experience of kids that you’d typically call ‘varsity level players’ that we needed to field a full varsity team in the last five years.”

He said they have averaged four-to-eight kids per team the last four seasons. But this season, he does expect to field a full team with around 10-11 golfers coming out to play with the expectation that at least a few players may return from last year.

“We have had a good group of kids, they’re just new to the game,” Sullivan said. “They need a lot of work, but I enjoy that part of coaching.”

The game of golf deals with a lot of inconsistencies, no matter how good that person might be. Good days and bad days happen all the time in the game of golf, but Sullivan always preaches that in order to be more consistent, you just have to play.

“One thing you have to convince the kids of, especially those that are new to the game is that if you stick with it and do the work, you’re going to get better,” he said. “I always make that promise that by the middle or the end of the season, you will be much improved. Most of them have bought into that. It has always been a good group of kids from Big Foot and over the years it has been a pretty positive culture.”

It has never been about end of the season records or conference titles for Sullivan as the coach, it’s always about striving to get better.

“The goals are always to see improvement,” he said. “Last year, we went half the season before somebody broke 50 on nine holes. By the end, some of those kids were improving by 10 shots from where they started. The kids loved experiencing success, you could tell they were having fun and hopefully that continues.”

Big Foot’s first match will be April 19 at McFarland with their home matches being held at Big Foot Country Club.

