Big Foot Golf results from first 3 meets

The Big Foot boys golf team has played three matches so far on this unusually cold and wet spring sports season, all of which coming in away matches.
Big Foot took home sixth place with an overall point total of 195 in the first Rock Valley Conference mini golf meet at Yahara Golf Course on April 19. That has been their best finish so far in this young season. Their meet at Willowbrook Golf Course on April 21, the Chiefs got ninth place with a point total of 219. In their mini meet hosted by Evansville Golf Course on Monday, April 25, Big Foot got eighth place with a score of 207. Patrick Corey and Tyler Shot were the low scores for Big Foot at Evansville with each finishing with a 45.
Their next golf meet is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Alpine Valley Resort.
Final results from April 19 at McFarland
5 photos from Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer match against Heritage Christian
Caylie Wanat
Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Caylie Wanat chases after the ball in the offensive zone against Heritage Christian on Monday, April 11, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Kaitlyn Colquhoun
Big Foot/Williams Bay senior midfielder Kaitlyn Colquhoun runs after the ball in the non-conference matchup against Heritage Christian on Monday, April 11, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Ryann Grunow
Big Foot/Williams Bay freshman Ryann Grunow runs to get back on defense in the game against Heritage Christian on Monday, April 11, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Violeta Mendoza Solano
Big Foot/Williams Bay junior midfielder Violeta Mendoza Solano looks to make a play on the ball in the match against Heritage Christian on Monday, April 11, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez
Big Foot/Williams Bay junior midfielder gets back on defense in the matchup against Heritage Christian on Monday, April 11, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
