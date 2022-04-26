Big Foot Golf results from first 3 meets

Big Foot took home sixth place with an overall point total of 195 in the first Rock Valley Conference mini golf meet at Yahara Golf Course on April 19. That has been their best finish so far in this young season. Their meet at Willowbrook Golf Course on April 21, the Chiefs got ninth place with a point total of 219. In their mini meet hosted by Evansville Golf Course on Monday, April 25, Big Foot got eighth place with a score of 207. Patrick Corey and Tyler Shot were the low scores for Big Foot at Evansville with each finishing with a 45.