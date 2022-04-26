 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Foot Golf results from first 3 meets

The Big Foot boys golf team has played three matches so far on this unusually cold and wet spring sports season, all of which coming in away matches.

Big Foot took home sixth place with an overall point total of 195 in the first Rock Valley Conference mini golf meet at Yahara Golf Course on April 19. That has been their best finish so far in this young season. Their meet at Willowbrook Golf Course on April 21, the Chiefs got ninth place with a point total of 219. In their mini meet hosted by Evansville Golf Course on Monday, April 25, Big Foot got eighth place with a score of 207. Patrick Corey and Tyler Shot were the low scores for Big Foot at Evansville with each finishing with a 45.

Their next golf meet is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Alpine Valley Resort.

Final results from April 19 at McFarland

1. Edgerton 164.

2. Evansville 186.

3. Whitewater 190.

4. Turner 192.

5. Broadhead 194.

6. Big Foot 195.

7. McFarland 198.

8. East Troy 208.

9. Jefferson 217.

10. Clinton 134.

Final results from April 21 at Willowbrook Golf Course

1. Edgerton 160.

2. Evansville 187.

3. Broadhead 189.

4. Turner 189.

5. East Troy 194.

6. Whitewater 194.

7. McFarland 200.

8. Jefferson 206.

9. Big Foot 219.

Final results from Monday, April 25, at Evansville

1. Edgerton 163.

2. Evansville 175.

3. Turner 188.

4. Broadhead 191.

5. Whitewater 190.

6. McFarland 195.

7. East Troy 200.

8. Big Foot 207.

9. Jefferson 213.

