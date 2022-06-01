Big Foot’s Short shoots an 80 at sectionals, Sullivan announces retirement

Big Foot freshman Tyler Short competed at the Catholic Memorial Sectional on Tuesday, May 31, where he finished with an 80, which according to Big Foot head golf coach Bob Sullivan, was the best 18-hole round of the season.

“He has a great future ahead of him,” he said.

Short was just a few shots back of making it to the state championships.

Sullivan, who had been the Big Foot head golf coach the past 17 years and spent a total of 28 years with Big Foot athletics, announced his retirement.

He said he informed the team of his decision after the regional championships.

“I have been coaching for 27 years at Big Foot, and it was time to move on,” he said. “Sectionals was my final day of coaching. I'll miss it, but do plan to help out next year on a voluntary basis.

