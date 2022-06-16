Karabas named Big Foot varsity golf coach

John Karabas, formally an assistant coach of the Big Foot Co-Ed golf team the past two years, has been named the new head coach of Big Foot varsity golf team. He was officially hired on Tuesday, June 14.

He takes over for Bob Sullivan, who retired at the end of the 2022 golf season after being the head golf coach for the past 17 years.

“I just sort of slid into that position,” Karabas said. “We enjoy the kids and we have built the program up. A few years ago, we only had three or four kids and the last couple of years we have had around 15 or 16. I’m happy I can continue to build the program.”

He understands that taking over for Sullivan is a tall task given his knowledge and experience in golf, but his two seasons on the staff with him he believes will be of benefit.

“I’m never going to know as much as him,” he said. “He (Sullivan) is really entrenched in high school golf through the state of Wisconsin. We have talked about him (Sullivan) still being involved and the door is always wide open for him to come back. From a technical side he is a really good coach, a great man and the kids love him. He’s a great source of information.”

Karabas and his family moved to Walworth County from Winnetka, Illinois around 10 years ago. He has been working at Big Foot for five years.

“I first came here as a substitute and then I became a one-on-one special education aid,” he said. “After that I became a special education teacher and this upcoming school year I will be teaching a hospitality and tourism class, a foods class and head of the work experience program.”

Karabas also spent time as the freshman boys basketball coach for three seasons and is currently an assistant to head coach Hunter Price on the Big Foot boys varsity basketball team.

But for him, while golf stands out as one of the more frustrating sports for golfers at any level because of the mental aspect of it, it is one of the few games that you can play your whole life.

“We just want to keep building the program,” he said. “The kids don’t have to be great golfers to be on the golf team. We just want to expose them to the sport because it is a lifetime sport. I think it’s a great for kids to learn. The practices are a good time, the matches are a good time whether a kid is shooting 80 or another kid is shooting 120, we are all getting along and having fun.”

Still a long ways out from the 2023 spring sports season, Karabas has goals for the kids on and off the course.

“Golf is a game of patience and etiquette, which can help mentor the kids through high school,” he said. “Golf teaches you to be patient, it teaches you to be humble and it teaches you to be a good teammate. If someone is down, lift them up. We want to get the kids out to expose them to the game, gain comradery with each other and improve. If you want to pick up the club for the first time we are happy to have you.”

