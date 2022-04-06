Williams Bay boys golf eager to get back on the course after 2 year hiatus

The Williams Bay boys golf team has been unable to compete in each of the last two seasons. Finally, with 10 kids expected on the team this season and the first invitational match scheduled for April 9 at Evergreen Golf Club, head coach Jon Tomaszewski, now in his fourth season as head coach, is eager to get back on the course.

In 2020, golf wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, according to Williams Bay district administrator William White, they did not have enough varsity level golfers.

“We had three freshman boys who had limited playing experience so we co-oped for JV with Big Foot,” he said.

Tomaszewski said he has been golfing since he was 5-years-old and when the position opened up to be the head coach, it was something he wanted.

“When the position to be the head golf coach opened up, I was the assistant baseball coach at the time,” he said. “I was asked if that was something I’d be interested in and I said absolutely.”

He teaches social studies at Williams Bay High School.

While Tomaszewski expects all 10 kids on the team to be newcomers because they haven’t had a varsity team for two straight seasons, he hopes the strengths from previous seasons will carry over.

“I think this year we got some strong golfers from doing our offseason stuff,” he said. “But we have some golfers that are young and the mental aspect that is behind it is going to be something we have to tackle.”

Tomaszewski believes the mental aspect in golf is paramount to the success on the course, even more so than athletic ability.

“For a lot of our younger guys, it’s going to be helping them develop in areas of their game,” he said. “The biggest one is always the mental side of things because with the younger kids if they have one bad shot, it can snowball. But I do think we will have some strong golfers that will be competing every match that we’re out there and we might have a couple even squeak through to sectionals. It’s all fair game after that.”

Williams Bay will play their home golf matches at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan.

