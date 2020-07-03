Area golfers finish near top at State Open

While she does not live in Wisconsin full time, Kucera is no stranger to the Wisconsin tournament scene, with top-five finishes in the prestigious Badger Mutual Insurance Women’s Amateur over the past few years.

She credits this year’s strong State Open finish to a couple of skills she touched up while she had a bit of extra free time in quarantine.

First off, she was able to fine-tune her swing to feel more comfortable with her approach shots, and said she was able to play more aggressive during the tournament as a result of that new confidence. Kucera also worked on her putting skills, specifically her birdie putts, and the proof was in the pudding, as she scored the most birdies in the State Open with nine total.

Kucera tied for the lowest score in the second round, shooting a one-over par 74, and said that throughout the tournament, she felt like it was a good start to the year.

“Overall, I thought my game was in a really good spot when I came out for the tournament,” she said.

Murphy is a familiar name to the Lake Geneva golf scene, as a 2020 Badger High School grad and a four-year star on the school’s varsity squad.