Area golfers finish near top at State Open

Competitive golf made its return to Wisconsin on June 17 and 18, as 64 of the best women in the state descended upon The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales for the 2020 Wisconsin State Women’s Open.
Among the field were a pair of local golfers — Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva and Amy Kucera of Fontana. Not only did they compete in the event, they stood out, with Murphy finishing in the top half of the field in a tie for 24th, while Kucera rose even higher in a tie for second place.
Emily Lauterbach of Hartland won the State Open with a score of even par 146, while Kucera shot a four-over-par 150 and Murphy carded a 20-over-par 166.
The State Open serves as one of the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association’s majors, and one of the premier tournaments throughout the summer. So, the event is always a big deal in the golfing community.
However, this year, the event was the first significant tournament in the state since the coronavirus struck, giving an extra bit of weight to the already important event.
“I was really excited to get back to competing, and get back to the swing of things,” Kucera said.
Kucera is a part-time resident of Fontana, spending the summers in Wisconsin for more than a decade and the rest of the year either at her family’s home in Riverside, Illinois, or Cincinnati, Ohio, where she plays on the Xavier University golf team.
While she does not live in Wisconsin full time, Kucera is no stranger to the Wisconsin tournament scene, with top-five finishes in the prestigious Badger Mutual Insurance Women’s Amateur over the past few years.
She credits this year’s strong State Open finish to a couple of skills she touched up while she had a bit of extra free time in quarantine.
First off, she was able to fine-tune her swing to feel more comfortable with her approach shots, and said she was able to play more aggressive during the tournament as a result of that new confidence. Kucera also worked on her putting skills, specifically her birdie putts, and the proof was in the pudding, as she scored the most birdies in the State Open with nine total.
Kucera tied for the lowest score in the second round, shooting a one-over par 74, and said that throughout the tournament, she felt like it was a good start to the year.
“Overall, I thought my game was in a really good spot when I came out for the tournament,” she said.
Murphy is a familiar name to the Lake Geneva golf scene, as a 2020 Badger High School grad and a four-year star on the school’s varsity squad.
Murphy said that coming into the tournament, she felt a little bit rusty, after playing less frequently this spring due to the coronavirus. However, when she was not able to get onto a course, she was working on her strength, and she said she could see the results during the State Open.
“I definitely feel like I’m hitting the ball a lot better,” she said. “I definitely am getting a lot further now and getting more straight.”
While her shots were going far and straight, Murphy says she was not putting the way she had hoped. She typically aims to keep her total putts in a round in the low 30s, but ended both days of the Wisconsin State Open with 42 putts.
Despite the slight setback, she was excited to put forth a solid finish at such a significant tournament. She even was able to bounce back in two more tournaments on the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association juniors tour a few days later, placing fifth at the Players Tour in Kohler and tying for sixth at the WPGA Junior Championship in Brown Deer.
Both Murphy and Kucera enjoyed their first tournament of the season, and say they are looking forward to a full summer of tournaments to keep improving their game before returning to campus in the fall.
