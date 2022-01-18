Badger's Sarah Teske receive full-ride caddy scholarship, one of 3 in Walworth County

Three Walworth County High School students, including Lake Geneva Badger High School’s Sarah Teske, Delavan-Darien High School's Liam Jeninga and Faith Christian School’s Owen Stauffer were recently notified that they would be receiving the coveted WGA’s Chick Evans Scholarship.

A total of 20 Wisconsin High School students received the scholarship through caddying. The scholarship covers a full, four-years of housing and tuition. The scholarship is given to caddies based on excellent academic achievement, financial need, and outstanding character. The total amount for the scholarship is estimated at $120,000 over a four-year span.

The Wisconsin selection meeting met for the fifth time of around 20 meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will have throughout the spring. A record number, 1,070 caddies are enrolled at 21 different Universities in the country as Evans Scholars, and over 11,500 caddies have graduated since the program was founded in 1930 by Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chuck” Evans Jr.

Scholarship funds mainly come from contributions by roughly 35,000 supporters across the U.S., who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club Program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $17 million each year, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship and the PGA Tour Playoff event in the FedEx Cup are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation

Once the selection process is completed in the spring, it’s estimated that 315 caddies will be awarded the Evans Scholarship for 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.