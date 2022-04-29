Big Foot golf finishes tied for eighth at RVC Golf Meet at Alpine Valley Resort

The Big Foot golf team competed at their fourth Rock Valley Conference Mini Golf Meet on Thursday, April 28, at the Alpine Valley Resort Golf Course in Elkhorn, where they finished tied for eighth with an overall score of 202.

Freshman Tyler Short led all the Big Foot golfers with a low score of 44 followed by sophomore Patrick Corey who finished with a 45.

Nine other teams from the Rock Valley Conference competed in the nine-hole tournament.

Big Foot has finished sixth, eighth and ninth, respectively in three previous golf meets so far this season.

The Big Foot golf team will be back on the course Tuesday, May 3, at Glen Erin Golf Club beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Final results:

1. Edgerton 165.

2. Evansville 185.

3. Whitewater: 186.

4. Beloit Turner 190.

5. McFarland 195.

6. East Troy 195.

7. Broadhead 198.

8. Big Foot 202.

9. Jefferson 202.

10. Clinton 247.

