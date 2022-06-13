Hawks View Golf Club is ready for the summer

The inclement weather during the spring season derailed many plans outside whether it was high school sports, events or just relaxing outdoors. Hawks View Golf Club, which opened in 2001 in Lake Geneva located at 7377 Krueger Rd., is hopeful that weather subsides during the summer months to get as many golfers on the course as possible.

“The weather was terrible and we fit in the golfers where we could in between the rain drops,” Hawks View Golf Club Marketing Director Keith Felt said. “We had to move one of our events off a week or two, but for the most part we haven’t had to put off too many events so far.”

Because of the rain, a focus for them has been working on the greens and rough, which Felt acknowledged has been growing a lot faster as of late.

“We have been putting a lot of work into our greens this year to try and help them make sure they’re immaculately manicured,” he said. “We are definitely trying to keep up because of all the rain and the rough. We have been trying to do our fair share on that, but I know with the greens we have put in extra care to them this year.”

Felt said most of the golf outings scheduled for the summer are already booked, much of which are private outings but a Veterans golf outing is planned for September.

“When we’re having better weather, we’re consistently putting in a lot of golfers throughout the day,” he said. “We are doing well in terms of keeping the course running.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.