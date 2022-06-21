Keel striving to make the game of golf fun for newcomers as head golf professional at Grand Geneva

Tanner Keel is now in his second year as head golf professional at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and has been a part of the Town of Lyons resort’s golf staff for six years. His love for the game began at the early age of 8 years old all thanks to his father.

“My dad always went out and would take me along for the ride as a kid,” he said. “A couple times, he started letting me hit some balls with his clubs and I just kind of fell in love with it.”

He maintains that his love for golf never wavered, but he understands why it does for some people.

“It’s kind of a difficult game to get used to,” Keel said. “For me, I always found challenges fun and exciting to try an overcome an obstacle. Golf is one of the few things you can do the rest of your life and it is something I want to continue doing. My dad is over 70 now, he’s still playing golf and it’s just a really fun activity we can still do together.”

Keel attended Reedsburg High School where he played golf for four years. He played club golf at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, played, and continues to play throughout the summer, spring and fall months.

His original plan was to major in accounting, but he quickly discovered that UW-Stout offered golf enterprise management, which led him to where he is today.

“I finished the last three years with a lot of open opportunities and many business relationships that I made up there which provided me a lot of opportunities after college,” Keel said. “I did a couple of internships and once I graduated, (Grand Geneva) offered me the first assistant golf professional job and I have been hitting the ground running ever since.”

Two Grand Geneva golf courses are The Brute and The Highlands. Keel’s favorite Grand Geneva course is The Highlands, but he also has a couple favorites in other parts of Wisconsin.

“One is Whistling Straits Golf Course (Sheboygan). It’s a great honor to play that course that has had the Ryder Cup and a couple Major PGA Tour events in the past,” he said. “You see it on TV, but to play it is a completely different experience. Another one is Wild Rock up near my hometown in Reedsburg. It’s kind of a newer course by the Wisconsin Dells and it has become a pretty hot staple for Wisconsin in the golf world.”

Keel deals with experienced and inexperienced golfers all the time, but he says that is what makes it fun.

“When it comes to brand new golfers, I tell them that this game is going to be difficult at the start and that you have to try to have an open mind,” he said. “A lot of people have been playing golf for decades and still struggle. You do not have to rush and get on the course; you can stay on the driving range as long as you want until you are comfortable enough. The goal is to make the game fun. We want people to come back.”

For the more experienced golfers, he just wants them to compete.

“There’s a lot of betting games and leagues out there nowadays, especially after COVID and leagues became more popular,” he said. “They just want to play better golf and compete.”

While Keel believes golf is more of a mental game than anything else is, one of his first priorities with new golfers is focusing on their swing.

“Everybody thinks they need to swing the club so hard to hit the ball as far as they need to, but you don’t want to do that,” he said. “If you’re trying to swing as hard as you can, your weight, your body position will all be off balance and that’s how you end up missing the ball most of the time. If you keep a steady swing, like a metronome through the ball, you’ll see a lot better results with that.”

