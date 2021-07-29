Golfer visits Lake Geneva during quest to play 50 courses in 50 days

Patrick Koenig sits right in the middle of the Venn diagram where golf fans and frequent Instagram users intersect.
A professional photographer and avid golfer, Koenig travels around the nation sharing the breathtaking views of the courses he plays with his 90,000-plus followers on the social media site.
Throughout the course of this summer, many of both his golf and photography shots will be throughout the state of Wisconsin as Koenig plays 50 courses across the state over the course of 50 days.
Koenig is serving as one of two summer interns with the Wisconsin State Golf Association alongside Bobbi Stricker, a former University of Wisconsin-Madison golfer and daughter of professional golfer and Madison resident Steve Stricker.
While the 22-year-old Stricker is serving as an intern the same way many of her fellow recent college graduates are, the 41-year-old Koenig is a slightly more unorthodox choice.
“I’m proof you’re never too old to be an intern,” Koenig said in a press release by the WSGA.
Even if his age sets him apart, with his sizable social media following and photography know-how, Koenig is a prime candidate for the position, which is meant to promote Wisconsin as a golf tourism destination.
Though while many members of younger generations dream of becoming social-media famous, that’s never been the goal for Koenig. Instead, he has treated it as a supplement to his photography, getting extra exposure to get new clients and maybe picking up some extra cash on the side.
“If someone can give you a thousand bucks for an Instagram post, I wasn’t sold on that being a viable business, like I can’t live my life off of that. But it’s a nice way to pair up with photography,” Koenig said.
Koenig has not always been a nomadic golf nut; he spent most of his life working in software sales and playing golf as a hobby.
In 2018, he decided to put that normal life behind him, quitting his job buying an RV to tour the country playing golf, writing a blog, and taking photographs along the way.
From Feb. 1, 2018, to Feb. 1, 2019, Koenig played at 405 courses. He paired up with 793 fellow players and raised $20,000 for a charity in his prior hometown of Seattle.
When he first set out, he did not know if he would turn golf into a career, or if he would return to the sales world when his year-long trip came to a close.
Three years later, he’s still going.
50 courses in 50 days
Koenig’s 50-day journey started on July 15 at Brown Deer Park, and wraps up on Sept. 3 with a round at Kenosha Country Club.
With all the well-regarded golf courses in the Lake Geneva area, he was bound to make a stop here on his journey.
Sure enough, Koenig made multiple stops in the region in his second week on the job, playing twice at Grand Geneva on July 18 and 19, as well as three rounds at Geneva National July 20, 21 and 22.
When the WSGA reached out to me to see if I was interested in tagging along for the round on the Palmer Course at Geneva National on the 22nd, I quickly jumped at the chance.
As an extremely amateur golfer myself, I knew that Geneva National’s courses are probably a bit above my skill level, but it was still an exciting opportunity to spend an afternoon on one of the most beautiful courses not only in the area, but the state as a whole.
Sure enough, my gut feeling was correct, as I plodded my way across each hole while the rest of the playing group was sinking birdies and pars.
That did not stop me from having a fun time, as I always do when golfing, despite my high scores. And in spending a few hours chatting with Koenig about his journey from a kid that grew up wading in local creeks to fish up old golf balls to someone who turned the sport into his livelihood, it put a bit of extra context into the story that would not have been possible just from a press release.
It also gave me a chance to learn where the best courses in the country are first-hand from someone who has just about as much experience as anyone, as Koenig rattled off six of his favorite courses from the top of his head.
If you’re curious, in no particular order: Cypress Point, National Golf Links, Oakmont, Merion, Sleepy Hollow and Bandon Dunes.