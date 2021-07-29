Golfer visits Lake Geneva during quest to play 50 courses in 50 days

When the WSGA reached out to me to see if I was interested in tagging along for the round on the Palmer Course at Geneva National on the 22nd, I quickly jumped at the chance.

As an extremely amateur golfer myself, I knew that Geneva National’s courses are probably a bit above my skill level, but it was still an exciting opportunity to spend an afternoon on one of the most beautiful courses not only in the area, but the state as a whole.

Sure enough, my gut feeling was correct, as I plodded my way across each hole while the rest of the playing group was sinking birdies and pars.

That did not stop me from having a fun time, as I always do when golfing, despite my high scores. And in spending a few hours chatting with Koenig about his journey from a kid that grew up wading in local creeks to fish up old golf balls to someone who turned the sport into his livelihood, it put a bit of extra context into the story that would not have been possible just from a press release.

It also gave me a chance to learn where the best courses in the country are first-hand from someone who has just about as much experience as anyone, as Koenig rattled off six of his favorite courses from the top of his head.