Golfers flock to courses in record numbers

Over the first week of courses reopening, some of those restrictions have been in flux.

While some restrictions are still in place, such as tee times being spaced out and holes being raised or filled, others have already been stricken.

One rule change that will benefit players and courses alike is the reintroduction of golf cart rentals. Only one person can ride the cart at a time, unless two people live in the same house, in which case two is the maximum cart occupancy.

Bill Rodgers, general manager of Evergreen Country Club, estimates that about half of the regular players at his club cannot walk for the entirety of the 18-hole course while carrying their own bags due to a variety of medical conditions or disabilities. So, the cart rentals help those golfers play the sport, while also providing some additional revenue to the courses in the form of rental fees, as well as getting more players out to the course.

The other big change in the social distancing rules is that clubs are again allowed to deliver food and beverages by cart on the course, giving more additional revenue to the courses.