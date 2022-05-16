4 Big Foot student-athletes to continue athletic careers in college

Big Foot High School celebrated another four student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday, May 16 surrounded by families, friends, teammates and coaches.

Sydney Lueck, a point guard on the basketball for the Chiefs' during the winter sports season, will be continuing her track and field career at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. She currently competes in discus and shot put.

“I’m very proud of her,” her dad and Big Foot track & field coach Greg Lueck said. “She has worked really hard for that. I think she is going to do really well there. It’s a great school and they have a great staff.”

Ashton Robinson will be the second Big Foot football player and third Big Foot High School student-athlete heading to the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in the fall to continue is academic and athletic career on the football field where he will join Basil Demco. Softball player Riley Summers signed her NLI with the University of Northwestern-St. Paul back in February.

Robinson was a star on the Chiefs’ football team last season on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 62 total tackles finishing right behind junior Jax Hertel, who led the team with 70 total. Robinson also had seven receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown at the wide receiver position.

Natalie Loshe will be continuing her tennis career at Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Joey Schmitz, brother of basketball player Alex Schmitz, will be playing baseball for the University of Wisconsin-Plattville beginning in the spring of 2023. He has 17 hits and 16 RBIs so far in 17 games.

Roundup of other Big Foot student-athletes continuing their athletic careers at the college level.

Augustus Foster - UW Stevens Point - Basketball.

Basil Demco - University of Northwestern St. Paul - Football.

Grace Nisius - Carthage College - Track and Field.

Riley Summers - University of Northwestern St. Paul - Softball.

Tyler Wilson - UW Parkside - Track and Field.

Nate Hoyt - Rockford University - Football.

