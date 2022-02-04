6 Big Foot athletes sign NLI's to continue athletic and academic careers in college

It was a special day for Big Foot High School as six Chiefs’ athletes signed their national letter of intents for their respective sports to continue their academic and athletic careers in college beginning in the fall of 2022.

The ceremony was held Thursday afternoon, Feb. 3, at Big Foot High School.

Gus Foster, the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history, signed his NLI with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point basketball. Foster broke the points record in a game against Badger when he scored 19 points in their 56-49 win over the Badgers and broke the all-time BFHS scoring record of 1,330 in his four-year high school basketball career.

Since that game, Foster’s new record continues to climb, now totaling 1,471 points in his career with seven games left in the season. Foster has averaged 22.9 points-per-game in his senior season, 23.6 as a junior and 15.4 as a sophomore, leading his team three of his four years.

Tyler Wilson, who has averaged 11.1 points-per-game on the basketball court, will be continuing his athletic career instead on the track and field with University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the fall. Wilson was the triple jump runner-up this past 2021 season at the Division 2 state championship in June held at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Wilson was not the only track & field athlete from Big Foot to sign as Grace Nisius signed with Carthage College in Kenosha.

Two football athletes also signed on the dotted line on Thursday. Nate Hoyt signed with Rockford University in Rockford University. He played on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 24 total tackles, 16 solo tackles and one tackle for loss in six games he played during the Chiefs 3-7 season.

Basil Demco, who played quarterback for the Chiefs, will be continuing his football career at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in Minnesota. Demco played in nine games where he finished with 892 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 99.1 yards per-game passing, 469 yards rushing with four touchdowns on the ground.

Riley Summers will be joining Demco in the capital city at the University of Northwestern University-St. Paul to play softball.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.