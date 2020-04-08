Athletes voice worries of lost season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In their final season, some high school senior athletes look forward to getting their shot at seeing years of practice finally pay off. Others enjoy one last ride with the friends they have made along the way.

For this year’s senior class, though, those athletes may not get either.

As it stands, the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate to combat the coronavirus means schools are out of session until April 24, and spring sports are on hold as well.

That postponement of the season will have an impact on all local spring athletes. However, for the seniors who are sidelined, the situation seems particularly dire.

“The fact that the game is being taken away from us in our last year to play, it is very heartbreaking,” said Cassie Silverman, a senior on the Williams Bay softball team.

Silverman’s teammate on the tight-knit Bulldogs softball team, Hannah Rabenhorst, says that the softball season is her favorite time of the year, thanks to a combination of the weather getting nicer as winter turns to spring, and the camaraderie among herself, Silverman, and the team’s third senior, Megan Birkett.