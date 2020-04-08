Athletes voice worries of lost season

In their final season, some high school senior athletes look forward to getting their shot at seeing years of practice finally pay off. Others enjoy one last ride with the friends they have made along the way.
For this year’s senior class, though, those athletes may not get either.
As it stands, the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate to combat the coronavirus means schools are out of session until April 24, and spring sports are on hold as well.
That postponement of the season will have an impact on all local spring athletes. However, for the seniors who are sidelined, the situation seems particularly dire.
“The fact that the game is being taken away from us in our last year to play, it is very heartbreaking,” said Cassie Silverman, a senior on the Williams Bay softball team.
Silverman’s teammate on the tight-knit Bulldogs softball team, Hannah Rabenhorst, says that the softball season is her favorite time of the year, thanks to a combination of the weather getting nicer as winter turns to spring, and the camaraderie among herself, Silverman, and the team’s third senior, Megan Birkett.
That trio played for the Bulldogs varsity team since they were freshmen, and played on youth teams even before that. So to potentially lose the finality and closure of knowing you stepped out on the diamond for the final time together is a tough pill for Rabenhorst to swallow.
“For the last two seasons, on senior night, I was thinking ‘I’ve still got one more’” Rabenhorst said. “Our last season came a little bit sooner than we hoped.”
The Badger boys golf team has been a model of consistency recently, making five straight trips to the state championship meet.
Carter Parent played a part in the past two qualifications, in his sophomore and junior years. But after the team’s two top players graduated after the 2019 season, Parent was ready for the challenge of being a senior leader on the 2020 squad.
“I was very excited for this season, and a little extra motivated to really put up a good year, knowing I would have to play better this year, if I wanted the team to make it to state again,” Parent said.
To prepare, Parent says that he has been perfecting his swing at home all winter, and he was looking forward to seeing how those adjustments would play out on the course.
Badger senior tennis player Angel Perez had also been working hard to improve his game, practicing and playing in tournaments from the time last season ended until this spring’s campaign was about to begin.
After three years of work leading up to this point, it was a gut punch for Perez to hear that the season might not take place at all.
“When I first heard about it, I was heartbroken,” he said. “I didn’t want to believe it.”
While he was excited to measure up how his skills had progressed, Perez was just as pumped up to get the team back together again.
“Lining up next to your teammates on match day, facing our opponents, is a feeling I’ll never forget,” he said.
With so much uncertainty surrounding whether the season will ever be played out, the players are trying to keep their hopes up by focusing on the one thing they can control: their own hard work.
Silverman and Rabenhorst have kept playing catch in the yard. Parent has been hitting into a net in his basement. And Perez has been working on his serve on a court by his house.
That way, if things turn around and the spring sports season eventually gets underway, they will be able to make the most of their opportunity, and relish it even more than they would have without the scare of losing it.
“It will definitely make things a lot sweeter,” Rabenhorst said, “if we get the chance.”
