Badger and Bay gymnasts lead the way on all-conference teams

In total, 14 Badgers and four Williams Bay co-op athletes made all-Southern Lakes Conference teams this winter, but no sport was dominated by local athletes as much as gymnastics.
Three members of the Badger/Burlington gymnastics co-op made it on the all-conference team, joined by four from the Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove team, including gymnast of the year Annie Murphy.
Murphy’s first time earning an all-conference award was a big one, taking home the athlete of the year honor as well as a spot on the first team. It was a strong season overall for the Williams Bay sophomore, who placed second overall at the Southern Lakes Conference championship meet, third overall at the state meet and was a co-state champion in the floor exercise as well.
She was joined on the first team by teammates Malia Bronson and Jadyn Pye, who also both finished near the top of the conference championship meet, as Pye was first and Bronson placed third. This was the first time the junior Pye made an all-conference team, but the third year in a row for Bronson, who made the first team last year as a sophomore and the second team as a freshman.
Two Badger co-op athletes joined them on the first team, as junior Ava Trent and sophomore Kylie Kramer also made the list. Just like their Bay counterparts, they made the list, thanks to a strong performance at the conference championship meet, as Kramer placed fourth overall and Trent placed fifth.
This was the first time Kramer made an all-conference team, but the third time Trent earned the honor, after making the second team as a freshman and honorable mention as a sophomore.
One Badger and one Bay athlete made the honorable mention team as well, with freshman Lauren Milligan of Badger/Burlington and junior Hannah Clark of Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove earning inclusion.
Boys basketball
The Badger boys basketball team had two representative on the all-Southern Lakes list, with Grant DuMez earning the highest placement on the second team. That marked an improvement over last year for the senior guard, when DuMez earned honorable mention as a junior.
DuMez was the Badgers’ top player, and one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the state, scoring at will in 42-point and 50-point games. He averaged 19.4 points per game this season.
Badger’s second award winner was Ty McGreevy, who earned honorable mention. The sophomore thrived in his first year as a starter on varsity, scoring 15 points per game as part of an explosive offensive backcourt with DuMez.
Girls basketball
For the first time in eight years, the Badger girls basketball team won the Southern Lakes Conference title, and that feat was rewarded with three players earning a spot on the all-conference team.
Forward Macie Todd earned the highest honor for the team, making it onto the first team. This was the first time the junior forward made the all-conference squad.
Todd was the highest scorer for the Badgers, averaging 15.1 points per game, as well as being one of the team’s best defenders in the post.
Point guard Ashlyn Welch made her way onto the second team, an improvement over last year’s finish as an honorable mention.
The junior guard served as the team’s pace-setter on defense, as well as one of the top scorers, finishing second on the team with 12.2 points per game.
Rounding out the Badgers’ selections was guard Ava Schulz, who earned honorable mention. This was Schulz’s first season making an all-conference team.
Badger’s junior sharpshooter led the team in three-pointers with 36 made on the year, finishing third in scoring with 11 points per game.
Swimming
With the all-Southern Lakes swimming team consisting only of an athlete of the year and six honorable mentions, the only Badger swimmer who made the smaller all-conference squad was Jackson Biller. The Badger senior, who earned honorable mention, made the first all-conference team of his career.
Wrestling
Four Badgers made the all-conference wrestling team, including three returning honorees.
For the third season in a row, Jake Stritesky earned a spot on the all-conference first team. The senior won the Southern Lakes Conference 132-pound weight class this season for his third straight conference title.
Joining Stritesky on the first team was Kyle Freund, who made first team for the second season in a row. The senior won the heavyweight class two years in a row to claim the first-team spot both seasons.
Badger’s lone second-team member was Josh Stritesky, who made the grade at 113 pounds with a second-place finish at the conference championship meet. This was the second time the senior earned all-Southern Lakes, after being named an honorable mention in his sophomore season.
Last but not least for the Badger wrestling all-conference selections was Robert Zilske, who earned honorable mention. The junior had a strong season, just missing state meet qualification in the 120-pound weight class with one year remaining in his career.
Ski
Three boys from the Badger ski team earned all-conference accolades from the Midwest High School Ski Conference, with one first-teamer and a pair of honorable mentions.
Freshman Jimmy Athans earned a spot on the first team, finishing with three first-places, as well as two third-places on the season.
Senior Tallon Cole wrapped up his career with an honorable mention, his second time on the all-conference squad, after making the first team last season. Cole had a second-place and a third-place finish this season.
Another second-time all-conference skier was junior Hudson Derda, who made honorable mention for the second season in a row. Derda claimed a second-place finish on the season to make the squad.
