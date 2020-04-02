Badger and Bay gymnasts lead the way on all-conference teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In total, 14 Badgers and four Williams Bay co-op athletes made all-Southern Lakes Conference teams this winter, but no sport was dominated by local athletes as much as gymnastics.

Three members of the Badger/Burlington gymnastics co-op made it on the all-conference team, joined by four from the Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove team, including gymnast of the year Annie Murphy.

Murphy’s first time earning an all-conference award was a big one, taking home the athlete of the year honor as well as a spot on the first team. It was a strong season overall for the Williams Bay sophomore, who placed second overall at the Southern Lakes Conference championship meet, third overall at the state meet and was a co-state champion in the floor exercise as well.

She was joined on the first team by teammates Malia Bronson and Jadyn Pye, who also both finished near the top of the conference championship meet, as Pye was first and Bronson placed third. This was the first time the junior Pye made an all-conference team, but the third year in a row for Bronson, who made the first team last year as a sophomore and the second team as a freshman.