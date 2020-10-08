Badger and BFWB advance in tennis postseason

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis teams both competed Oct. 5 in sub-sectional meets, and both squads did well, advancing four flights to their respective sectional meets scheduled for Oct. 7.
Badger
Badger’s girls did not have to travel at all for their sub-sectional meet, as the school played host for the eight-school competition. As a team, the Badgers took third place with 18 points, just barely behind a two-way tie between Waunakee and Mukwonago at 20 points.
The Badgers’ top flight players only needed to win one match apiece to advance, and both did that decisively.
At one doubles, the pairing of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng won a 6-1, 6-0 match over Annie Manzi and Lex Finley of DeForest. Zaya Iderzul won her one singles match over Elkhorn’s Ava Gromacki by a 6-1, 6-0 margin as well.
The top Badger players were not the only ones who advanced to the sectional round, though.
Two singles player Tinker Trent won a pair of matches 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for sectionals, and the three doubles squad of Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel won by 6-1, 6-3 and 6-4, 7-5 scores to advance.
The Badgers were scheduled to compete in Kenosha on Oct. 7 for their sectional meet.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs traveled to Wind Point, just outside of Racine, to take part in their sub-sectional meet. BFWB took third place in the meet, scoring 16 points, as East Troy led the field with 24 and The Prairie School was second at 18.
Singles has been a strength all season for the team, and that continued through the sub-sectional meet. Emily Gauger at one singles, Jameson Gregory at two singles and Casey Kirschlager at three singles all advanced to the sectional meet with wins.
In addition, the top doubles pairing of Katie Kirschlager and Hanah Nordmeyer punched their ticket to the sectional meet.
The ChiefDogs will be a bit closer to home for the sectional meet, traveling up to East Troy on Oct. 7.
