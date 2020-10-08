Badger and BFWB advance in tennis postseason

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis teams both competed Oct. 5 in sub-sectional meets, and both squads did well, advancing four flights to their respective sectional meets scheduled for Oct. 7.

Badger

Badger’s girls did not have to travel at all for their sub-sectional meet, as the school played host for the eight-school competition. As a team, the Badgers took third place with 18 points, just barely behind a two-way tie between Waunakee and Mukwonago at 20 points.

The Badgers’ top flight players only needed to win one match apiece to advance, and both did that decisively.

At one doubles, the pairing of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng won a 6-1, 6-0 match over Annie Manzi and Lex Finley of DeForest. Zaya Iderzul won her one singles match over Elkhorn’s Ava Gromacki by a 6-1, 6-0 margin as well.

The top Badger players were not the only ones who advanced to the sectional round, though.

Two singles player Tinker Trent won a pair of matches 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for sectionals, and the three doubles squad of Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel won by 6-1, 6-3 and 6-4, 7-5 scores to advance.

