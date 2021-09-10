Badger and BFWB tennis both sweep conference foes

The Badger girls tennis team had a dominant performance against Delavan-Darien on Sept. 2, winning in a 7-0 sweep.

All four of Badger’s singles players won without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0, with Zaya Iderzul, Tinker Trent, Lauren Haase and Annie McEneany winning at one through four singles.

Badger’s doubles squads did not do much worse, with a pair of 6-0, 6-1 wins by one doubles’ Emma Fasano and Elli Hirn and two doubles’ Jaiden Lauer and Ava Bailet, while the three doubles duo of Izzie Bailet and Nina Anderson picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

The Badgers competed again on Sept. 4, traveling to Stoughton for a five-team invitational.

Iderzul had the team’s best performance of the day, winning all three matches she played without losing a set.

Haase at three singles, McEneany at four singles and the duo of Fasano and Hirn all had winning records as well, with each flight going 2-1.

BFWB

The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team picked up a conference sweep, defeating Whitewater 7-0 on Sept. 2.

One singles’ Emily Gauger and four singles player Lauren Decker both picked up 6-0, 6-0 sweeps for the ChiefDogs.