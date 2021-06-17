Badger and BFWB tennis seasons come to close

Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay boys tennis teams saw their seasons end in the sectional round, with the four Badger flights and three BFWB flights all being eliminated.

Badger

The Badgers came up empty at the Brookfield Central sectional on June 10.

The team's closest defeat came in the first round of the No. 1 doubles bracket, where junior Jake Bethel and sophomore Marco Alberts lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 to Joe Tarkowski and Andy Li of Muskego.

Sophomore Evan Bernales, the Badgers' top singles player, lost his first match of the tournament 6-0, 6-0 against Luke Foye of Muskego.

Badger's No. 2 doubles team of seniors Adam Schirtzinger and Aran Freytag lost their first-round match against Simon Johnstone and Nick Fischer of Brookfield East 6-0, 6-0. The duo also fell in the third-place match in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Ansh Kasturi and Gabe Weitzer of Brookfield Central.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs' season ended on June 9 at the Madison Memorial sectional.

Top singles player junior Josh Rolfs lost in the first round by a 7-5, 6-0 score against Tyger Yang from Madison LaFollette.