Badger and Big Foot/Bay tennis teams win matches

Badger’s girls tennis team had a strong week, winning all three matches it played, while the Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op was able to pick up a win as well in a 1-1 week.

Badger

The Badgers started off the week with a clean sweep, beating Delavan-Darien 7-0 on Sept. 15.

Top singles player Zaya Iderzul had the best result of the match, winning 6-0, 6-0, although it was a strong day all around for Badger players, as no match went beyond two sets.

On Sept. 17, the Badgers traveled to Westosha Central, and the Falcons gave them just about all they could handle. Badger was still able to pick up the win by a 5-2 score, though.

Iderzul and three singles player Lauren Haas were the only Badger singles players to win in two sets, both defeating their Falcon foes by a 6-0, 6-1 score.

Four singles player Ella Willet was also able to claim victory, defeating Morgan Chyla in a back-and-forth match 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2.

It was another see-saw match at two doubles as Badger’s Emma Fassano and Ella Klug won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. The three doubles pairing of Cameron Heckel and Jaiden Lauer won a tight two-set match 7-6 (3), 6-3.