Badger and Big Foot/Bay tennis teams win matches

Badger’s girls tennis team had a strong week, winning all three matches it played, while the Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op was able to pick up a win as well in a 1-1 week.
Badger
The Badgers started off the week with a clean sweep, beating Delavan-Darien 7-0 on Sept. 15.
Top singles player Zaya Iderzul had the best result of the match, winning 6-0, 6-0, although it was a strong day all around for Badger players, as no match went beyond two sets.
On Sept. 17, the Badgers traveled to Westosha Central, and the Falcons gave them just about all they could handle. Badger was still able to pick up the win by a 5-2 score, though.
Iderzul and three singles player Lauren Haas were the only Badger singles players to win in two sets, both defeating their Falcon foes by a 6-0, 6-1 score.
Four singles player Ella Willet was also able to claim victory, defeating Morgan Chyla in a back-and-forth match 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2.
It was another see-saw match at two doubles as Badger’s Emma Fassano and Ella Klug won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. The three doubles pairing of Cameron Heckel and Jaiden Lauer won a tight two-set match 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Westosha’s two wins came at two singles and one doubles, as Chloe Alcalde defeated Tinker Trent 7-5, 6-0 and Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells beat Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Badger got back to its sweeping ways on Sept. 18, beating Waterford 7-0.
Iderzul at one singles, Haas at three singles and Chloe Wright and Klug at two doubles were all able to win without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0.
Trent at two singles and the Lyng/Strasser one doubles pairing were able to shake off their prior losses, with Trent winning 6-4, 6-1 and the duo winning 6-1, 6-2.
Three doubles players Lauer and Heckel won a 6-3, 6-1 match, and four singles player Ava Rawlings won 6-2, 6-0.
BFWB
The ChiefDogs competed in a Triangular in Mukwonago on Sept. 19, winning one match while losing the other.
In the victory, BFWB defeated Greendale 4-3.
It was a strong performance by the Big Foot singles players, who won three of the four flights.
Emily Gauger won a 6-1, 7-6 (4) match at one singles, Jameson Gregory picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory at two singles, and four singles player Tess Gillingham won 6-1, 6-2.
The ChiefDogs’ three doubles team sealed the win with a 6-2, 6-3 win.
Big Foot/Williams Bay did not fare as well against Mukwonago that same day, losing 5-2.
The team’s two victories were its top singles players, as Gauger won a 6-4, 6-4 match at one singles and Gregory picked up a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at two singles.
