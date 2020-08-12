Badger and Big Foot fall sports teams await decisions

With less than a week before some high school sports were set to begin practice, there was still uncertainty about the fall season at Big Foot and Badger.

For Big Foot, most of the school’s fall sports offerings were previously postponed until the spring, in a July 31 decision by the Rock Valley Conference. However, two fall teams, football and girls swim, still were awaiting a firm decision as of Aug. 11.

The Chiefs’ football team is scheduled to play its first season in the Capitol Conference this fall, after a 2018 statewide conference realignment took effect. Members of the Capitol Conference had not come to a decision as quickly as the Rock Valley, with multiple meetings of athletic directors and superintendents failing to produce a resolution.

According to Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker, superintendents from the Capitol Conference schools were scheduled to meet again on the morning of Aug. 11 to make another attempt at agreement.