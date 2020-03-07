Badger and Big Foot skiers finish near top at state meet

When Badger’s boys ski team finished ninth in the Midwest High School Ski Conference to earn a spot in the state championship meet in La Crosse, qualifying for the meet alone marked a successful season.
“The hard part was getting there,” head coach John Karcher said.
So, as the team was driving up to the meet, the coaching staff felt that the goal at state was simple: Just try your best and have fun.
What the coaches did not expect was that the Badgers would have their strongest performance of the year during the Feb. 15-17 meet, finishing fourth out of 21 teams in attendance.
“That was probably the best skiing I’ve seen out of the kids all year,” assistant coach Corrine Doblar said.
That fourth-place finish is the highest placement the Badger team has ever had, and with two skiers placing in the top 10, they also had two of their best individual finishes as well.
The top finisher for Badger was freshman Jimmy Athans, who finished in fifth place overall out of 157 total racers, followed by teammate Tallon Cole, who also cracked the top 10 in ninth place.
Additionally, Hudson Derda placed 28th and Will Gage took 55th to round out Badger’s four qualifying scorers.
Perhaps the biggest key for the Badgers’ success was the fact that all of their racers stayed upright; most of the other teams had at least one skier fall, which hurts a team score by the end of the meet.
It was not just good fortune that led the Badgers to keep their footing; it was the months of work they put in both on and off the slopes that put them in a position to succeed.
“In all of Karcher’s training and our workouts, we’ve been preparing,” skier Grant Hohman said.
Making such a sizable jump from the conference season to the state meet is a rare feat, but the Badger skiers hope their achievement made a name for them in the high school skiing community.
“I feel like one really thinks of Badger’s ski team — and especially when they hear we got fourth — it gives a better name for us,” Athans said.
In light of the team’s state meet performance, the skiers and coaches are setting the bar high for next year as well.
While they lose two of the seven skiers who made the trip up to state, with five returning, the team will have room to grow to replace what they lost.
“Everyone’s going to get better, so hopefully everyone’s going to move up a bit,” Brian Thometz said.
The Badger girls team did not qualify for state as a team, but they did not go unrepresented at the meet, with Kate Hohman competing.
Not only did she make it to state, she did well, finishing 69th out of 151 girl skiers, with a 70th-place finish in the Super G, 63rd in the slalom and 73rd in the giant slalom.
Big Foot
The Badgers were not the only local skiers up in La Crosse, as five Big Foot skiers also made the trip, with one boy and four girls competing as a part of Mukwonago’s team.
Just like their Badger counterparts, the Chiefs saw both individual success and team success, with the Mukwonago boys taking third and the girls placing fourth.
The lone boys skier from Big Foot was Kyle Navin, who placed 38th overall to help the team reach third, one spot ahead of the Badgers.
All four girls from Big Foot had at least one score qualify for the team’s total, with Katie Kirchschlager placing 15th, Casey Kirchschlager in 28th, Annie Rowe in 57th and Monroe Melges in 71st.
Mukwonago head coach George Loomens emphasizes that skiing is a team sport, but also credited the Big Foot skiers for their role in the team’s success this season.
“We would definitely not be where we are without them coming along and racing for Mukwonago,” Loomens said.
The ski season is not over yet for Katie Kirchschlager and Melges, both of whom will compete in two different national skiing competitions.
Kirchschlager will travel to Franconia, New Hampshire, from March 5 to 8 to compete in the 2020 Eastern High School Championships as part of Team Wisconsin. She earned a spot on Wisconsin’s statewide team as a result of her placements in the state ski meet.
Additionally, Melges will be competing in Winter Park, Colorado, from March 2 to 8 as part of the U16 Junior Championships.