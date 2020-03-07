Badger and Big Foot skiers finish near top at state meet

It was not just good fortune that led the Badgers to keep their footing; it was the months of work they put in both on and off the slopes that put them in a position to succeed.

“In all of Karcher’s training and our workouts, we’ve been preparing,” skier Grant Hohman said.

Making such a sizable jump from the conference season to the state meet is a rare feat, but the Badger skiers hope their achievement made a name for them in the high school skiing community.

“I feel like one really thinks of Badger’s ski team — and especially when they hear we got fourth — it gives a better name for us,” Athans said.

In light of the team’s state meet performance, the skiers and coaches are setting the bar high for next year as well.

While they lose two of the seven skiers who made the trip up to state, with five returning, the team will have room to grow to replace what they lost.

“Everyone’s going to get better, so hopefully everyone’s going to move up a bit,” Brian Thometz said.

The Badger girls team did not qualify for state as a team, but they did not go unrepresented at the meet, with Kate Hohman competing.