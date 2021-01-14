Badger and Big Foot skiers start season strong

Ski teams from Badger and Big Foot hit the slopes to start the season last week, and both squads earned team and individual victories.

Badger

The Badger boys kicked off the season on Jan. 4 by taking second place in a meet at The Rock Snowpark in Franklin. Two days later the team finished in second again, at a meet at Alpine Valley in East Troy.

Sophomore Jimmy Athans took first place in the Jan. 4 meet, and placed second in the Jan. 6 meet, earning himself five points toward the individual conference rankings.

As a team, the pair of second-place finishes gave Badger nine points each. With 18 points, the team ranks ninth out of 22 teams, with the top 12 teams heading to the state meet at the end of the season.

For the girls team, the Badgers placed fourth in both meets to earn five points in each. The 10-point total puts the first in a three-way tie for 19th out of 22 teams.

No Badger girls placed in the top three in either race.

Big Foot

As part of the Mukwonago skiing co-op, Big Foot athletes put forth strong performances in meets on Jan. 4 and 7.