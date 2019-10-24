Prior to Badger’s Oct. 11 homecoming football game, the athletic department held a ceremony to honor a pair of former sports standouts.
Richard Kahn from the Badger class of 1960 and Mark Braden, class of 1970, were inducted into the Badger athletic wall of fame.
Kahn was an influential member of the early Badger High teams, serving as the school’s first ever quarterback in the 1958 season and leading the basketball team in scoring in the program’s first game as well.
Braden was a three-sport athlete at Badger whose best sport was football, serving as both an All-Conference offensive and defensive lineman in the 1968 and 1969 seasons. He also went on to play for a different Badgers squad, the Wisconsin Badgers — the most recent Badger High athlete to play football up in Madison.
Both men stayed active in the sports world as adults by serving as officials in a plethora of sports.
The pair are also two of only three people to be a part of both Badger High School’s athletic wall of fame and the school’s wall of success, which honors alumni for their success as community members and business people. They join Olympian Harry “Buddy” Melges as the only former Badgers to accomplish the feat.