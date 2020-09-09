Badger beats BFWB in cross-lake tennis clash

Trent beat Abigail Barkes 6-4, 6-0 at two singles, Haas beat Riley Vaughn 6-3, 6-3 at three singles, and Ella Willet closed out the singles matches with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emma Jordan at four singles.

In doubles, the top duo of Strasser and Lyng beat Jamie Trost and Sophia Timmer 6-3, 6-2. Fassano and Klug topped Abby Cook and Madeline Stoltz 6-3, 6-1 at two doubles. Lauer and Heckel finished it off at three doubles with the closest win of the day in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Maddie Hudson and Abby Kiel.

Two days later, Badger traveled to Union Grove for a road matchup, which Badger won by a 6-1 margin.

Once again, Iderzul was the only player to win without dropping a set, 6-0, 6-0 over Tessa Stamms.

Trent had the closest match of the day for the Badgers, beating Kyra Hagen 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 at two singles. Lauren Haas also picked up a singles win 6-0, 6-2 over Annie Bojesen at three singles. Union Grove’s lone win was a 6-3, 6-2 four-singles win by Mallory Dam over Ella Willet.

Badger won all three doubles matchups, as Lyng and Strasser won 6-4, 6-2 at one doubles, Klug and Fassano won by a 6-4, 6-2 score as well, and Lauer and Heckel earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Big Foot/Williams Bay