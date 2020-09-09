Badger beats BFWB in cross-lake tennis clash

Badger and the Big Foot/Williams Bay’s tennis teams each faced off against multiple opponents, including a matchup against each other.
On Sept. 4, Badger hosted the ChiefDogs in Lake Geneva, and the home team was able to pick up a 6-1 victory.
At one singles, Badger’s Zaya Iderzul outdueled Emily Gauger by a 6-0, 6-0 margin.
BFWB’s one victory came at two singles, as Jameson Gregory defeated Tinker Trent 6-1, 6-0. Badger won both three and four singles, with Lauren Haas beating Casey Kirschlager 6-1, 7-6 at three and Ava Rawlings topping Lauren Decker 6-3, 6-3 at four.
Badger was able to pull off a sweep in doubles. Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng beat Katie Kirschlager and Hanah Nordmeyer 6-0, 6-0 at one doubles, Ella Klug and Emma Fassano defeated Josie Giroux and Tess Gillingham 6-0, 6-3 at two doubles, and Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel won 6-3, 6-3 over Madison West and Natalie Lohse in three doubles.
Badger
The Badgers won two matches against Southern Lakes Conference foes before they took on the ChiefDogs.
On Sept. 1, they defeated Elkhorn without dropping a match 7-0 in Lake Geneva.
Iderzul was the only player to pull off a clean sweep, defeating Ava Gromacki 6-0, 6-0 in the top singles spot.
Trent beat Abigail Barkes 6-4, 6-0 at two singles, Haas beat Riley Vaughn 6-3, 6-3 at three singles, and Ella Willet closed out the singles matches with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emma Jordan at four singles.
In doubles, the top duo of Strasser and Lyng beat Jamie Trost and Sophia Timmer 6-3, 6-2. Fassano and Klug topped Abby Cook and Madeline Stoltz 6-3, 6-1 at two doubles. Lauer and Heckel finished it off at three doubles with the closest win of the day in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Maddie Hudson and Abby Kiel.
Two days later, Badger traveled to Union Grove for a road matchup, which Badger won by a 6-1 margin.
Once again, Iderzul was the only player to win without dropping a set, 6-0, 6-0 over Tessa Stamms.
Trent had the closest match of the day for the Badgers, beating Kyra Hagen 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 at two singles. Lauren Haas also picked up a singles win 6-0, 6-2 over Annie Bojesen at three singles. Union Grove’s lone win was a 6-3, 6-2 four-singles win by Mallory Dam over Ella Willet.
Badger won all three doubles matchups, as Lyng and Strasser won 6-4, 6-2 at one doubles, Klug and Fassano won by a 6-4, 6-2 score as well, and Lauer and Heckel earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs played two matches in a home tournament Sept. 5, winning the first but losing the second.
Lake Mills was up first, and BFWB took advantage with a 6-1 win.
Singles was the strong spot for the team, with all four flights winning. Gauger won 6-1, 6-1 at one singles, Gregory had a 6-2, 7-5 victory at two singles, Casey Kirschlager defeated Hannah Alexander 7-6 (4), 6-2 at three singles and four-singles player Gillingham won a 6-3, 6-4 match.
One doubles and three doubles also won against Lake Mills, with top duo Katie Kirschlager and Nordmeyer winning 6-3, 7-6 (2) and three doubles’ West and Natalie Lohse picking up a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
The ChiefDogs were not able to pull off a second win, falling 5-2 against Brookfield Academy.
Both of BFWB’s top flights picked up victories, as Gauger beat Natalie Cartwright 6-1, 6-1 at one singles and Katie Kirschlager and Nordmeyer topped Jaqueline Krohn 6-3, 6-2 at one doubles.
