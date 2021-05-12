 Skip to main content
Badger beats Big Foot/Bay tennis
Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s tennis teams both competed in a tournament in Mukwonago on May 7-8, even facing off against each other on May 8, and the Badgers came away on top 5-2.

Badger won three of the four singles flights, with one singles Evan Bernales, two singles Nate Buntrock and four singles Jack Gleason all winning. BFWB’s singles winner was three singles player Andrew Greenwald.

The Badgers were also victorious in two of the three doubles flights, with the top team of Marco Alberts and Jake Bethel winning, as well as the second team of Aran Freytag and Adam Schirtzinger. Big Foot/Bay’s winning doubles team was composed of Grayson Grunow and Trip Hirn.

Badger

Besides their win over the ChiefDogs, the Badgers went 1-2 in their other matches in the tournament.

The team’s two losses were a 7-0 defeat against Mukwonago and a 5-2 loss to Brookfield Academy. The group’s win was a 7-0 victory over DeForest.

Big Foot/Bay

For the ChiefDogs, the team went 0-4 against a lineup of teams of much larger schools, falling to Brookfield Academy, Mukwonago, Waterford and Cedarburg.

BFWB bounced back on May 10, defeating Elkhorn 5-2 in a dual meet.

The ChiefDogs swept singles, with Josh Rolfs winning at one singles, Nolan Peyer at two singles, Greenwald at three singles and Jesse Robison at four singles.

Ricardo Ocampo and Connor Pecht was the only winning duo for Big Foot/Bay, picking up a victory at three doubles.

