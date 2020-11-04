Badger boys soccer season comes to a close in 5-1 loss

ELKHORN — When the boys soccer season began on Sept. 7, Badger head coach Ross Fowler had a simple goal for his team: make it through the season without having it cut short by the coronavirus.

The team achieved that goal and more, winning the program’s first regional championship since 2010, before the season came to a close Oct. 29 with a 5-1 loss to Elkhorn in the first round of sectional playoff action.

“Our goal was to finish the season, and we got to accomplish that; not all teams did. We went a lot farther than we have in the past few years, and that’s a very positive way to end the season,” Fowler said.

Heading into the matchup with Elkhorn, the Badgers knew they would need to play a nearly perfect game to stay alive in the playoff bracket. When the two teams met up Sept. 24 in Lake Geneva, the Elks won 3-1. In fact, Elkhorn had not lost a game all season to that point, coming in with an 11-0 record.

As such, at the start of the game, the Badgers were playing aggressively to try to gain an edge as the underdog. That strategy did not work out, though, as the game’s first 10 minutes went about as badly as they could for Badger.