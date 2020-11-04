Badger boys soccer season comes to a close in 5-1 loss

ELKHORN — When the boys soccer season began on Sept. 7, Badger head coach Ross Fowler had a simple goal for his team: make it through the season without having it cut short by the coronavirus.
The team achieved that goal and more, winning the program’s first regional championship since 2010, before the season came to a close Oct. 29 with a 5-1 loss to Elkhorn in the first round of sectional playoff action.
“Our goal was to finish the season, and we got to accomplish that; not all teams did. We went a lot farther than we have in the past few years, and that’s a very positive way to end the season,” Fowler said.
Heading into the matchup with Elkhorn, the Badgers knew they would need to play a nearly perfect game to stay alive in the playoff bracket. When the two teams met up Sept. 24 in Lake Geneva, the Elks won 3-1. In fact, Elkhorn had not lost a game all season to that point, coming in with an 11-0 record.
As such, at the start of the game, the Badgers were playing aggressively to try to gain an edge as the underdog. That strategy did not work out, though, as the game’s first 10 minutes went about as badly as they could for Badger.
Just two minutes into the game, Elkhorn’s Ray Beilman scored off an assist from Gavino Perez to put the home team up 1-0. Eight minutes later, as Badger attempted a corner kick there was too much contact among players jockeying for position near the goal, leading to a red card against the Badgers that forced the team to play with only 10 players for the remaining 80 minutes of the game.
The players held things together for the rest of the first half, with the only major blemish being a penalty kick goal by Beilman in the 35th minute that set the Badgers at a 2-0 deficit.
For his team’s ability to buckle down and battle through the adversity, Fowler was proud.
Support Local Journalism
“I thought our kids played really hard when we were making the right choices,” Fowler said. “I thought we played really well, with the circumstances.”
Much like the game’s opening minutes, the first few minutes of the second half saw the Badgers trying too hard to fight their way back into contention.
In the 49th minute, Elkhorn was able to transition from a free kick into a couple of crisp passes that eventually led to the foot of Perez, who scored to send the Elks up 3-0. Beilman notched an assist on the play.
A minute later, the Badgers picked up their second red card of the game, setting themselves up with a nine-versus-11 player disadvantage for the last 40 minutes of the contest.
Despite the hindrance, Badger did not simply go through the motions and let the clock run down. That effort showed most when Zion Walker scored a rebound goal in the 56th minute to cut the deficit to 3-1. At that point, the game was not yet over, though the deck was stacked against the road team.
“We get one, we put ourselves right back in the game. We were able to come out and do that. Unfortunately, with being outmanned the way we were, it was tough,” Fowler said.
Sure enough, the Badgers were not able to score again, while Elkhorn found the back of the net in the 71st and 77th minutes to add insurance to their chances of victory.
The 5-1 loss ended a stellar playoff run by the Badgers, which saw the team winning its first postseason game since 2016 in a win over Burlington, as well as claiming its first regional title since the 2010 season in a victory against Mukwonago.
Winner: Intensified Fall
Dawn on Geneva Lake
Sunbathing Beauties
Summer Morning at the Riv
Fountain in Front of the Riviera
Wave Runner Fun in Williams Bay
Sunset Reflections
Iced Branches on Lake Geneva
The Levitating Ornament
Boat tour
LG Library in Fall
JUST Missed Us!
Lyons Township Peacefulness
The Flag Prevails
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!