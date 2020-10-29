 Skip to main content
Badger boys soccer season ends in 5-1 loss to Elkhorn
Badger boys soccer season ends in 5-1 loss to Elkhorn

Sachdeva

Badger defenseman Ron Sachdeva and Elkhorn's Marco Perez chase after a ball during Elkhorn's 5-1 playoff win over the Badgers on Oct. 29.

 Andrew Tucker

ELKHORN — The Badger boys soccer team saw its season come to an end in Elkhorn tonight, losing a 5-1 game against the Southern Lakes Conference rival Elks. 

It was a tough start to the game for the Badgers, allowing a goal and receiving a red card ejection within the first 10 minutes, but they calmed down after that and only trailed 2-0 at halftime. 

Another goal and a second red card early in the second half created a deficit that was too much to manage, although the undermanned Badgers were able to score in the 56th minute off the foot of midfielder Zion Walker. 

The loss ends a stellar playoff run by the Badgers that saw the program pick up its first regional championship since 2010 in a shootout win over Mukwonago on Oct. 24. 

