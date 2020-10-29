Badger boys soccer season ends in 5-1 loss to Elkhorn

Badger defenseman Ron Sachdeva and Elkhorn's Marco Perez chase after a ball during Elkhorn's 5-1 playoff win over the Badgers on Oct. 29.
Andrew Tucker
ELKHORN — The Badger boys soccer team saw its season come to an end in Elkhorn tonight, losing a 5-1 game against the Southern Lakes Conference rival Elks.
It was a tough start to the game for the Badgers, allowing a goal and receiving a red card ejection within the first 10 minutes, but they calmed down after that and only trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Another goal and a second red card early in the second half created a deficit that was too much to manage, although the undermanned Badgers were able to score in the 56th minute off the foot of midfielder Zion Walker.
The loss ends a stellar playoff run by the Badgers that saw the program pick up its first regional championship since 2010 in a shootout win over Mukwonago on Oct. 24.
Zigmund
Badger defensive lineman Charley Zigmund, foreground, gets into a four-point stance while linebacker Cole Berghorn, background, crouches before a snap Oct. 23 in Badger’s stellar defensive effort during a 14-0 win at home over Wilmot.
Andrew Tucker
Scrimmage
Badger’s offense and defense face off during pre-game warmups Oct. 23 prior to the team’s 14-0 win over Wilmot on Badger’s home field.
Andrew Tucker
Wilmot QB Bojesen
Wilmot quarterback Mike Bojesen reaches back to throw Oct. 23 as Badger defensive lineman Billy Dzierzanowski, left, fights through a double team in the 14-0 Badger win.
Andrew Tucker
Long snapper Lazzaroni
Badger long snapper Carter Lazzaroni, center, prepares to snap an extra point attempt while linemen Yaya Castro, left, and Christian Granat, right, line up to block Oct. 23 during the Badgers’ 14-0 win at home over Wilmot.
Andrew Tucker
Wilmot RB Falletti
Wilmot running back Leo Falletti, No. 8 left, dives through a pile of Badger defenders Oct. 23 during a game in Lake Geneva in which the visitors from Wilmot came up empty in a 14-0 Badger win.
Andrew Tucker
Wilmot DL Beagle
Defensive lineman Brady Beagle of Wilmot, right, prepares to rush Oct. 23 during Badger’s 14-0 win over the visiting Panthers.
Andrew Tucker
Badger High Band
The Badger High School marching band gathers on the track in front of the bleachers for a halftime performance Oct. 23 during the final home game of the year.
Andrew Tucker
Badger offense no huddle
Badger’s offensive players check their playbook wristbands Oct. 23 as the team executes a no-huddle offensive strategy during a 14-0 win over visiting Wilmot.
Andrew Tucker
Wilmot receiver Asher Schroeder
Wilmot receiver Asher Schroeder checks in with a ref to make sure he is properly aligned Oct. 23 during the visiting Panthers’ 14-0 loss against Badger in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Garrels
Badger quarterback Tannor Garrels, No. 10 center, fights through a few Wilmot tacklers while carrying the ball Oct. 23 during the Badgers’ 14-0 win over Wilmot.
Andrew Tucker
