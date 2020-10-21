Badger boys soccer team finds offensive rhythm in lopsided wins

Badger was able to get its lead back up to two before halftime, when Diaz ripped a hard shot from just outside the penalty box in the 31st minute to give the team a 3-1 advantage. Torres picked up his second assist on the play.

When the Badgers and Falcons first played on Sept. 17, the final score was 3-1. In this game, that was the score at halftime, and the Badgers did not take their foot off the gas in the second half.

Much like in the first half, it took a little while for the Badgers to find their groove. After being scoreless for the first 16 minutes, Diaz scored his second goal of the game while Torres notched his third assist to put Badger ahead 4-1.

After another 17-minute dry spell, Torres and Diaz combined again on a scoring opportunity, putting the Badgers up 5-1 in the 88th minute. With the goal, Diaz completed a hat trick, while Torres made it a four-assist game.

Most teams would ease back for the final two minutes with a four-goal lead, but the Badgers wanted to continue to strike while the iron was hot.

In the 89th minute, Torres picked up his fifth assist when he fed a perfect pass to Baltazar, who redirected the ball right into the net for his second goal and a 6-1 score.