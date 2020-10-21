Badger boys soccer team finds offensive rhythm in lopsided wins

Throughout the season, the Badger boys soccer team has not had any difficulty creating scoring opportunities. However, the issue has been turning those chances into goals.
That is, until the team’s Oct. 13 game against Westosha Central.
When the Badgers and Falcons hit the field in Lake Geneva, Badger’s offense exploded in a 7-1 victory that featured the home team’s largest margin of victory of the season at the time.
“We’ve been moving the ball pretty well all season, and it just kind of clicked for us tonight,” head coach Ross Fowler said.
While the final tally was an impressive one, it took a bit of time for the Badgers to get up to full speed. For the game’s first 20 minutes, it was similar to the team’s prior games, with plenty of opportunities but no goals to show for it.
That changed in the 21st minute when midfielder Jose Baltazar zipped past Westosha’s defense and snuck the ball past the Falcons’ goalkeeper to put Badger ahead 1-0. Forward O.J. Diaz picked up an assist on the play.
A minute later, the Badgers struck again. The team capitalized on a corner kick, as Marco Alberts scored on a rebound opportunity to go up 2-0, with midfielder Joel Torres picking up an assist on the play.
In the 27th minute, Westosha Central’s Marcos Lowe took a Hail Mary shot from long distance that was nearly impossible to stop, just out of the reach of the outstretched arms of Badger goalkeeper Nate Buntrock. It was the lone blemish for the Badger keeper, who had an otherwise clean record, picking up seven saves in the contest.
Badger was able to get its lead back up to two before halftime, when Diaz ripped a hard shot from just outside the penalty box in the 31st minute to give the team a 3-1 advantage. Torres picked up his second assist on the play.
When the Badgers and Falcons first played on Sept. 17, the final score was 3-1. In this game, that was the score at halftime, and the Badgers did not take their foot off the gas in the second half.
Much like in the first half, it took a little while for the Badgers to find their groove. After being scoreless for the first 16 minutes, Diaz scored his second goal of the game while Torres notched his third assist to put Badger ahead 4-1.
After another 17-minute dry spell, Torres and Diaz combined again on a scoring opportunity, putting the Badgers up 5-1 in the 88th minute. With the goal, Diaz completed a hat trick, while Torres made it a four-assist game.
Most teams would ease back for the final two minutes with a four-goal lead, but the Badgers wanted to continue to strike while the iron was hot.
In the 89th minute, Torres picked up his fifth assist when he fed a perfect pass to Baltazar, who redirected the ball right into the net for his second goal and a 6-1 score.
With less than a minute remaining on the clock, Diaz and Torres combined one final time to make it a 7-1 final margin. It was Diaz’s fourth goal of the game, and it marked an astounding six assists in the contest for Torres.
All four of the Badgers’ second-half goals followed the same formula: Torres fired a crisp pass to an offensive threat who was at a full sprint down the field, speeding past Westosha defenders in the process.
“We found a crack in their defense, and we tried to exploit it as much as we could,” Fowler said.
Wilmot
The Badgers kept up their high-scoring efforts Oct. 15 when they traveled to face Wilmot and trounced the Panthers in a 12-0 win.
Eight different Badgers scored in the game, as Diaz and Henry Blay scored three times each, and Baltazar, Zion Walker, Jack Gleason, Noe Perez, Mason Parent and Victor Suarez all scored one goal apiece.
After his six-assist performance against Westosha, Torres led the team with two assists against Wilmot. Diaz, Baltazar, Suarez, Blake Siczkowycz, Noah Lytle and Hayden Fowler all picked up one assist apiece in the game as well.
