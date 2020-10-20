Badger boys soccer team wins first playoff game since 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Badger boys soccer team was victorious in the playoffs, beating Burlington in Lake Geneva during the first round of regional action tonight 3-1.
The Demons got on the board first, scoring in the 11th minute, but the Badgers held them scoreless for the remaining 79 minutes on the clock in a solid defensive performance.
Offensively, all three Badger goals came late in the first half before a quieter second period.
The Badgers will continue in the second round on Saturday with a road trip to face Mukwonago.
